Apple services have 585 million paying subscribers

This is perhaps the most impressive number from Apple’s Q3 results. Indeed, CFO Lucas Maestri announced that Apple services – Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple TV +, Apple News + – had no less than 585 million paying subscribers! Apple even aims to have more than 600 million paying subscribers by the end of the year. That amazing number largely explains the excellent health of Apple’s services industry and double-digit growth over the past few quarters.

Maestri adds that this explosive growth is largely due to the launch of new services, namely Apple Arcade, Apple TV +, and Apple Card, although their launch was deemed shy. With the upcoming arrival of Apple One (October 30) and Apple Fitness + (late 2020), there is little doubt that the target of 600 million subscribers will largely be met.