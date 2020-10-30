Pinterest is taking advantage of the pandemic: your activity is exploding

A few days ago, Pinterest introduced new tools for retailers. The social platform seems to be following the current trend. Indeed, Pinterest’s activity has grown significantly with the terms of detention due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Commitment has become more important and inevitably his income has increased.

Did advertisers’ boycotts of Facebook help Pinterest?

According to Pinterest, revenue for the third quarter of this year increased 58% from 2019 to $ 443 million, after an original forecast of $ 383 million.

Strong growth in social media ad spend

In fact, Pinterest believes that this increase in sales was aided by Facebook. According to the social platform, he also benefited from the boycott of Facebook by advertisers. During the quarter, Pinterest said it had 442 million users, a 37% increase every month.

This increase in activity benefits the social platform, which over the past few months has endeavored to bring new opportunities to its users, such as introducing a story format or even getting involved in the beauty sector. This, especially since Pinterest seemed to be in trouble before. Founded in 2010, the company now employs more than 2,400 people worldwide. However, in recent months, its image has been marred by internal concerns, former employees, and an image that is not modern enough.

The pandemic benefits some platforms more than others

Pinterest’s annual record is a positive one, but stocks were up 28%. The social network dedicated to sharing pictures isn’t the only one that has grown thanks in part to the pandemic. Last week, Snapchat also announced a quarter of great results.

It remains to be seen what the results of other social networks will be, which are also in great demand during detention.