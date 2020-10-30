Economy thrives better, Altmaier raises annual forecast: Why the government believes it can afford a partial stalemate – the economy

Peter Altmaier dared to make a rather optimistic prediction and it could have been a little better. But it is not for nothing that the Federal Minister of Economy postponed the presentation of his autumn projection of the most important economic figures by two days until this Friday. He wanted to wait for the resolutions agreed on Wednesday by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister’s Conference. Because the partial closure of public life in November will have an impact.

But federal and state rulers obviously also risked it, because the economy is doing better than expected weeks and months ago. The government’s view is responsible for the expected loss of economic performance due to the closure of catering and recreational and cultural facilities – as well as related state support services.

Minus 5.5 percent for 2020

Therefore, Altmaier did not consider it necessary to reverse its autumn projection of economic growth for 2020 in the light of Wednesday’s resolution. It assumes a decline in economic output for the whole year by 5.5 percent. In September, he expected a minus 5.8 percent compared to 2019. In the spring forecast, which was still completely under the impression of a growth shock from March and April, it was minus 6.3 percent.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Altmaier indicated the possible economic consequences of the November lock-in: In the original proposal, ie before Wednesday’s resolutions, a slight increase of 1.1 percent was expected in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter. Growth of 0.4 percent is now expected.

In addition, in the third quarter to 8.2 percent

But it’s also due to the fact that the third quarter of 2020 was significantly better than expected: the Federal Bureau of Statistics announced an increase of 8.2 percent on Friday compared to the second quarter, where it fell by 9.8 percent. Altmaier did not take this into account in his forecast – it is based on an increase of 7.1 percent in the third quarter. The minister spoke of a “bumper” he still wants to leave.

The combination of all these confusing numbers leads to two conclusions. Partly due to a better economy, the federal government felt compelled to bring, in some cases somewhat hesitant, prime ministers to the closing course. It will bring losses, but you think you can afford them.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Because – this is the second point – now promised by the Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) to affected companies and the self-employed in the amount of up to ten billion euros, it is already available thanks to the summer thanks to a better functioning economy. What the economy did not demand before can now be made available for the winter months. In addition, tax revenues are likely to be slightly better – the federal government’s budget risk with additional bridging aid until next year is therefore limited. Reserves are available, Scholz signaled on Wednesday in Merkel’s round.

In 2021, growth is expected to be 4.4 percent

For the coming year, Altmaier still expects a slight recovery, which has been in sight for some time – it should be an increase of 4.4 percent, unless the consequences of the epidemic are significantly worse. The return to the old path, ie gross domestic product, which will be higher than in 2019, should be achieved by 2022.

Maybe it will work a little earlier. Because one item in the total accounts is currently significantly more negative than the overall economic development could actually suggest. Citizens’ private consumption is lagging behind. According to experts from the Ministry of Economy, minus 6.3 percent is also caused by mood. Consumers are still cautious, still holding back (although it could be expected that increased domestic holidays would be a little more dynamic).

The reduction in VAT did not appear to have provided an incentive for higher spending. The new partial closing cannot be expected to lift the mood – but maybe the Christmas shop will suddenly come to life. Altmaier is therefore skeptical about extending the VAT reduction to the end of the year. He doesn’t think it’s right, he said on Friday. He apparently hopes for a significant increase in consumption at the very end of the year.