India could contribute 20% of its growth within 5 years

While in India, Amazon has been involved in grocery delivery for several months and has also worked with thousands of neighborhood stores without a doubt his efforts will ultimately pay off. It is estimated that India will account for 20% of Amazon’s growth within 5 years. Until then, however, India will only make a minor contribution to the American giant’s sales.

India, soon to be a growth engine for Amazon?

On Sunday, Amazon won its first win with the temporary suspension of a sales agreement between two major Indian retailers, Futur Retail and Reliance Industries. Following the announcement of the sale of its operations to Reliance, Future Retail, a subsidiary of Future Group, was accused by Amazon of breaching contractual elements it had accepted in an agreement signed with the giant.

That sale is likely to upset the American giant in that Reliance has made significant strides and is increasingly present in the e-commerce market in India, even if it is initially dominated by Flipkart, which is not, except for owned by Amazon and Walmart . The latter, unlike Amazon, which is visibly more important economically, has not received regulatory approval to start delivering groceries.

According to investor Gene Munster, Amazon should have a much stronger presence in India within 5 years thanks to the billions of dollars invested in these areas. India would then account for 20% of the ecommerce website growth. Gene Munster stated, “When you think of Amazon and its growth profile, you see that there has been tremendous growth in the past 6 months. However, if you think of a normalized growth profile, you can see that India’s influence could be 15-20% of the giant’s growth over the next five years. “

$ 6 billion has been invested in India since the beginning of the year

As of early 2020, Amazon has invested no less than $ 6 billion in India. Nearly $ 1 billion has helped small businesses in the region in particular. Amazon intends to intensify its efforts by 2025 and particularly hopes for an export of products made in India amounting to 10 billion dollars.

However, to achieve this goal, antitrust investigations must be complied with as regulatory obstacles. In addition, the battle against Reliance and Future Group seems far from over. Indeed, Reliance has announced its intention to exercise its rights to complete the transaction it began with Future Group.