Corona measures under control: where the partial lockdown contradicts – politics

Germany will be partially closed from Monday – restaurants, pubs and cinemas will close, swimming pools, fitness studios and amusement parks will close. With these measures, federal and state governments want to reduce the number of new coronavirus infections and avoid a “national health emergency.”

But a look at the individual measures reveals a certain inconsistency: why, for example, are hairdressing salons allowed to open while nail, tattoo and massage practices have to close? Is a good haircut more systematically relevant than filed nails, new tattoos or a massage for the battered back?

The resolutions also suggest that haircuts in hairdressing salons are just as important as medically necessary treatments in physical therapy practices – the latter can also remain open.

Another contradiction can be found in the ban on “entertainment” events. For example, in top sport you can keep kicking and dribbling without a spectator, while amateur sport has to stop.

Ban on events such as “breakwater”?

A total ban on events is probably also not good as a pandemic “breakwater”: safe concerts are apparently also possible in times of the Corona, as the results of a Leipzig concert experiment with thousands of spectators show.

Subjects of a large-scale experiment in the University Medical Center Halle / Saale watch a concert by pop singer Tim … in the Leipzig arena Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / picture alliance / dpa

If the organizers cut the number of spectators in half, assign permanent seats, push for the mask requirement and keep the queues short, the spread of the virus in a city like Leipzig would be very low, the study found. Even with higher incidence values, events would be possible if organizers reduce the number of visitors even further and occupy rows in pairs with a minimum distance of 1.50 meters.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

With the new resolutions, all restaurants and pubs will have to close from November 2 – although the contamination rate there should be relatively low, if all hygiene requirements are properly followed, according to the data collected. While restaurants and bars have to close, canteens in companies can remain open.

Holidays in the Harz are not possible, but on the Canary Islands

In effect, with the partial lockdown, federal and state governments have agreed on a nationwide ban on accommodation – accommodation offers in Germany “are only made available for necessary and explicitly non-tourist purposes”. Booking a hotel room or an Airbnb apartment for a weekend trip in November is therefore prohibited.

At the same time, Germans can continue to travel abroad and spend their autumn holidays, for example in the Canary Islands, Greece or Italy – and spend the night there.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.]

FDP Deputy Wolfgang Kubicki already doubts whether the upcoming Corona measures will remain legal: “ The decisions remain of such a remarkable contradiction that it only seems questionable when the first court overturns them and not if, ” the vice-president wrote. president of the Bundestag. Guest contribution to the “Passauer Neue Presse”.

He had previously written in a guest post for the Tagesspiegel that such a restriction of fundamental rights without professional justification was not based on the democratic order. The measures adopted exude an “undemocratic and anti-constitutional spirit,” said Kubicki.

Constitutional attorney Ulrich Battis expects a successful wave of lawsuits against certain lockdown measures. “I firmly believe there will be a large number of lawsuits and many will get away with it as before in temporary legal protection proceedings, see the overturned housing ban and curfew,” Battis told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. The first decisions can be made next week.