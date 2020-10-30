Advertisements: iOS 14 will hurt companies, says Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg continues to attack Apple and especially iOS 14. The operating system will add an option to restrict ad tracking. It should have been available from the start, but Apple has postponed that feature for 2021. Today, Facebook’s CEO believes Apple will harm businesses.

“The measures planned by companies like Apple could have a material negative impact on small businesses and the economic recovery in 2021 and beyond,” said Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook CEO argues that “targeted advertising helps small businesses find customers, grow their businesses and create jobs”. And measures to limit targeted advertising will affect these companies’ ability to reach customers. At least that’s what Mark Zuckerberg thinks.

An update to iOS 14 in 2021 will allow you to accept or decline ad tracking for an application. When you open an application for the first time, you will see a popup like below. Please note: you will continue to receive advertising if you decline tracking. The only difference is that it is no longer targeted. This helps strengthen privacy as applications don’t know your tastes, browsing history, etc.

In France, four professional associations have filed a complaint against Apple. They believe that the iOS 14 option will get into trouble for many free applications that rely on advertising for their income.