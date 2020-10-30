Marriott International works with Grab in 6 Southeast Asian countries

The world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott International, has announced a partnership with the Singaporean rideshare company Grab. The aim is to offer customers a new experience by combining the two companies’ loyalty programs. In addition, it will be about offering customers various amenities, such as: B. Grocery delivery and transportation to make life easier for everyone. The countries affected by this agreement are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and of course Singapore.

The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the hotel industry for several months. Instead of grinding their teeth, Marriott International opted for a facelift. Hotel guests can use the services of both companies. GrabFood will suggest around 600 restaurants and bars to customers of the American hotel chain. From the beginning of 2021, Grab users will also be able to pay via GrabPay in selected Marriott hotels and benefit from exclusive benefits. This partnership also aims to launch a marketing campaign using GrabAds solutions to reinvent, or at least innovate, the practices of the hotels hard hit by the pandemic.

“The breadth of our collaboration reflects our value as the platform of choice to support global brands on their digitization journey into the new normal, and in particular represents a milestone in our growing GrabAds business,” said the managing director of Grab Group Operations , Russell Cohen.

In addition to its transport services, the Asian company Grab also specializes in the delivery of food and financial services. The Singaporean company, valued at $ 14 billion, is already active in 8 countries in Southeast Asia in more than 500 cities on the continent. It relies on its online payment services which enable its users to order dinner or make payment online, whether they are buying a movie ticket or booking a hotel. Grab plans to invest in Chinese company Alibaba to strengthen ties with Asia, but must first get Uber’s 27.5% stake back. However, Grab wants to keep growing. Last February, an agreement was signed with the German taxi company Volocopter.

The American luxury hotel chain, founded in 1993, claims to have lost $ 234 million in Q2 2020. According to Arne Sorenson, the general manager, “this is the worst quarter we have ever seen”. On top of this drop in revenue is the $ 124 million fine that Marriott International paid in 2019 for the loss of personal information from 500 million customers of its subsidiary Starwood Hotels.

In the age of teleworking, the hotel industry wants to reinvent itself. We are currently seeing this in light of the free fall in hotel visits. Several establishments, including Marriott International, are converting their rooms into modern, fully equipped work areas.