Apple One is available: Apple Music, TV +, Arcade and iCloud for € 14.95 / month

As expected, Apple One is now available to everyone. This package combines the various Apple services at a discount. We can find Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage from € 14.95 / month.

There are two offers in France:

Individual for € 14.95 / month: Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50 GB iCloud Family storage (up to six people) for € 19.95 / month: Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 200 GB iCloud storage

According to Apple, the single subscription saves € 6 / month. For the family subscription, the saving is € 8 / month.

We can point out that there is also a Premier subscription. Initially, however, it will only be offered in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada. It is priced at $ 29.95 / month. This is in line with the custom plan we’re adding Apple News + and Apple Fitness + to.

The Apple News + service is not available in France. Apple Fitness + will be rolled out in those countries later this year. This therefore explains the lack of Premier subscription in France and in many countries.

How to subscribe to Apple One

To subscribe to Apple One, open the App Store and tap your photo in the top right corner. Go to the Subscriptions section and select Apple One on the new page. Here you can choose between individual and family subscriptions. The first month is free.