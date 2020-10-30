At least six dead and 200 injured: earthquake shakes Turkey – tsunami alarm in Mediterranean – politics

A major earthquake has occurred in the eastern Aegean Sea. The center of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish province of Izmir and the Greek island of Samos, Turkish and Greek media reported Friday.

The number of deaths has now risen to at least six, the Turkish civil protection service Afad reports. According to the initial findings, another 202 people are injured.

According to the initial findings, the earthquake was very close to the surface. It should also have been exceptionally long at about 30 seconds, as announced by Samos Town Hall. Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu wrote on Twitter that six buildings have collapsed and other buildings have been damaged.

Turkish news channel TRT showed photos of a collapsed building in Izmir and reported panic in the streets during the earthquake. Telephone connections have been interrupted.

Larger dust clouds hung over the city in the television images. According to Anadolu, the earthquake occurred at 2:51 PM local time (12:51 PM CET).

Warning for waves of three meters on Samos

Dust clouds rose on Samos and several buildings were damaged, Greek state television reported. In addition, there is a fear of a tsunami because the water ran over the harbor wall over the streets after the earthquake. The quake was felt even in the Greek capital Athens.

The German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ) in Potsdam provided information on Friday afternoon about the “massive earthquake with tsunami”. According to calculations by GFZ, the waves reached a height of more than 1.5 meters; they can possibly reach up to three meters high on the coast.

Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, has helped Turkey and Greece after the massive earthquake in the Eastern Aegean Sea. “My thoughts are with everyone who has it,” Michel wrote on Twitter on Friday. “The EU is ready to provide support.”

Turkey is one of the countries most affected by earthquakes in the world. In August 1999, more than 17,000 people died in an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale. (dpa, afp)