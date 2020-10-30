Pharmaceutical research: BDI advocates the use of health data – economics

The Association of Large Healthcare and Healthcare Companies tomorrow, with the support of the Federation of German Industry (BDI), will call on the federal government to provide private research with access to patient data to be stored in a planned research data center.

This follows from the position paper that the BDI “Health digital” initiative will present tomorrow and the Tagesspiegel background is available. The federal government is called upon to create a “national legal framework for the use of health data for scientific purposes,” “with access to private research on anonymized or pseudonymized health and treatment data.”

The research data center was launched by the Digital Supply Act, but has not yet been established. The Patient Data Protection Act, which has just entered into force, created the possibility to anonymously donate patients’ personal data and pseudonymize them to the data center via the patient’s electronic file from 2023.

From the outset, it is debatable who is allowed to use this data – depending on the current legal situation, only research institutions, but not companies, have the right to request data sets. This has been criticized not only by industry but also by CDU digital politicians such as Tino Sorge.

The head of the Gematik field, which is responsible for implementing the EWC in January next year, is in favor of extended access to research data. The pharmaceutical industry plays a “fundamental role in accelerated research and development,” Markus Leyck Dieken said recently in an interview with Tagesspiegel Background – Leyck Dieken was present at the panel’s presentation of the plans.

Denmark and Finland as role models

The BDI initiative behind the position paper brings together almost all major players in the industry: including the Federal Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the Research and Diagnostic Industry Manufacturers Association, the Central Electrical Industry Association, the Bitkom Digital Association, as well as several large companies such as Roche. , Pfizer, J&J, GSK, Bayer, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, SAP and Siemens Healthineers.

“Digitization plays a key role in the further development of the healthcare system and is therefore a central lever for innovation in care,” explains Iris Ploeger, Member of the Board of BDI, moving against the Tagesspiegel. “Health data are a necessary basis for the development of suitable solutions and the possibility to use them. However, they are still available and used in this country only to a very limited extent. “

The paper requires access to data from processing processes

The paper revolves around the so-called “real world data”, ie all health data that is collected and stored in a medical and private context. “With real-world data, clinical and private research, for example, can develop new drugs, medical technologies, or data-based healthcare applications that improve diagnostics or enable innovative therapies,” the article said. That is why “uniform rules and a transparent approach” are needed, also “for the health research industry”.

It is argued that allowing industry to have regulated access to patient data also has benefits for patients, payers and service providers. Voluntary data donations could improve prevention, early detection and therapy planning options.

“Probabilities, for example for the course of the disease and the expected therapeutic success, are also easier to quantify.” The authors refer to other European countries as role models, namely the Danish National Patient Register and the Finnish Findata, which operate in accordance with the European General Data Protection Regulation. This shows “that the use of real-world data in R&D in line with GDPR is possible with the right governance structures”.

At the end of the position paper, the policy task must be to “create and develop appropriate governance structures – ie institutions, regulations and processes”. The research data center offers a “good starting point”, but the legal basis is “needs to be adjusted”. From the point of view of the BDI initiative, “the development of decentralized databases and structures for the use of real-world data, taking into account European standards”, is crucial for the success of the project.