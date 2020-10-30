Memorial “in a prominent place in Berlin”: Bundestag calls for memorial to Polish victims of National Socialism – politics

A large majority of the Bundestag voted in favor of a memorial in Berlin to commemorate the Polish victims of World War II and the German occupation. CDU / CSU, SPD, FDP, Greens and Left voted for a similar proposal on Friday.

Awareness of the special nature of German-Polish relations and of the occupation and German warfare in Poland is not yet sufficiently developed in Germany, according to the decision. “It is Germany’s job to create a suitable, visible and accessible place for this, which should also be a meeting place between Germans and Poles, which contributes to deepening our relationships and friendship.” The monument must be “in a prominent place in Berlin” “Arise.

The idea of ​​erecting a memorial to Polish Nazi victims in Germany goes back to the late Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski. Three years ago, a civil society initiative published a call for a monument to Poland and suggested that the location be Askanischer Platz on Anhalter Bahnhof. In the Bundestag, however, there was not only support for the project. For example, last year it was not possible to make a decision in time for the 80th anniversary of the German attack on Poland.

The project was disputed within the coalition

In the summer of 2019, about 260 coalition and opposition MPs spoke out in favor of a memorial. Bundestag chairman Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) also supported the project.

But critics of the project warned against a renationalization of the culture of remembrance, suggesting that German occupation policy in Europe should in principle be addressed. The line of conflict ran in the coalition between the foreign policymakers, who supported a memorial to Polish victims, and the cultural policymakers, who advocated a general documentation center.

The attempt to agree on a joint proposal failed and there was an “incompatible discussion process” behind the scenes. Finally, Schäuble showed the way to a compromise. Both projects must now be implemented. Three weeks ago, the Bundestag approved plans for a documentation center dedicated to the Nazi occupation regime.

The term ‘monument’ is deliberately avoided

The Bundestag resolution for a memorial site mentions neither a monument nor a memorial. There had been resistance against a “Poland monument”, also with the indication that monuments had to be built for the victims from other countries. But above all, the planned memorial must also “provide space for activities of civil society such as youth work, political education, meetings”. A corresponding concept is being developed in collaboration with Polish and German experts.

“We want to create this place because we want to give something to the younger generation,” said CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak in the Bundestag. Maas emphasized that the memorial “could give a new dimension to the convergence of Europe” because it would be “German, Polish and European”. As the only speaker in the debate, Green MP Manuel Sarrazin spoke of a “memorial to the victims” in Poland. “A self-confident Germany needs a separate place for Poland in our memory.”

In contrast, Marc Jongen of AfD MP spoke of “school rhetoric that builds moral pressure on yourself”. At the same time, he criticized the fact that the AfD’s request for a memorial to German war victims had been rejected.

“We need a place with memory and empathy”

Dieter Bingen, one of the initiators of the monument idea, welcomed the fact that “after three years of lively debate that formed part of the idea, Germany is finally making a symbolic gesture to Poland”. The monument, if it comes, should be a “stumbling block”, similar to the many stumbling blocks, said the former head of the German Polish Institute.

“We need a place of memory and empathy.” With openly shown empathy for the Polish victims, the Germans sometimes found it difficult. Parliament’s decision is all the more important.