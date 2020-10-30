iPad: Apple 1st seller of tablets in the third quarter

That’s how much Apple struggled with the iPhone in the third quarter. The manufacturer moved up to fourth place, Xiaomi took third place. Apple is doing very well with iPad sales. According to the analysis company IDC, the group is the world’s largest supplier of tablets.

Apple sold 13.9 million iPads in the third quarter, up from 11.8 million iPads last year. This corresponds to an increase of 17.4%. Apple has had particular success in the education world, according to IDC. Sales to the general public also rose two quarters in a row. In addition, the iPad was the best-selling model in 2019. The 2020 iPad also attracted some customers, especially towards the end of the quarter.

Samsung is the second largest manufacturer with 9.4 million tablets. Apple’s rival group saw a significant 89.2% increase in just one quarter. Amazon follows with 5.4 million sales. This is a decrease of 1.2% within a year.

Huawei is the fourth largest tablet manufacturer with 4.9 million copies. This is an increase of 32.9%. Lenovo ranks fifth with 4.1 million sales, an increase of 62.4%.

All manufacturers sold 47.6 million tablets in the third quarter. This is an increase of 24.9% over the previous year. It is evident that education and domestic activities drove the purchase during the Covid-19.