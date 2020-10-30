Questions of the day: Turkey earthquake, vaccine likely before approval – that was important – politics

What happened?

• Earthquake hits Turkey – tsunami alarm in the Mediterranean.

The earth is said to have shaken for about 30 seconds, dust rose, the sea burst its shores in the form of a tsunami: during a strong earthquake in the eastern Aegean, buildings collapsed, killed and injured – and aftershocks.

• The new Corina rules from November 2: that applies in detail.

There is yet another partial lockdown in Berlin. Which prohibitions will be added, which will lapse? Where should masks be worn? A current overview by Julius Betschka, Silvia Perdoni, Ingo Salmen.

• Where the partial lockdown is inconsistent – the measures in the check.

The new Corona resolutions will go into effect across Germany on November 2. A look at contradictions, legal concerns and a possible wave of lawsuits from Sinan Recber and Anna Thewalt.

• Biontech plans to apply for vaccine approval soon

Ugur Sahin, head of the company in Mainz, expects key research data will be available shortly and that his business can be up and running in two weeks. From my colleague Sven Lemkemeyer you can read here how quickly and how it will proceed.

• Sawsan Chebli tells Michael Müller about her loss.

“Many officials feared the day after.” In the fight against Michael Müller for the Bundestag’s candidacy, Chebli achieved 40 percent. It was not enough. Julius Betschka spoke to the woman who thinks she might have been the better choice.

What was discussed?

• Partial lockdown: When talking about breaking the law, a false myth is used.

There is a lot of rhetoric in the discussion of pandemic policy. It hides the fact that the government is democratic despite its shortages. A comment from Jost Müller-Neuhof.

• Why decent conservatives have already lost the US election.

Donald Trump made them politically homeless – the real, real conservatives. To the president they are “human scum”. A note from Malte Lehming.

• The perpetrator of the knife attack in Dresden: threatened and threatened.

The whole tension between asylum policy and internal security is reflected in the debate about the perpetrators of Dresden who are close to IS. An interjection from Barbara John.

• What is the future for the Evangelical Church after the announcement of Bedford-Strohm’s farewell?

Heinrich Bedford-Strohm is leaving and the EKD is looking for a new head. These are the challenges now. A note from Stephan-Andreas Casdorff.

Another year of the best Lutheran in Germany. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm in the Wittenberg Castle Church Photo: Friedrich Stark / imago images / epd

What can I read as a Tagesspiegel subscriber?

• Emerging party: what drives young people to the left?

For a long time she was plagued by problems with young talent. Today the party can report: almost one in five members is younger than 30 years. A record, as Inga Barthels writes.

• The state cannot protect them: how Berlin Jews defend themselves.

Anti-Semitic crimes and acts of violence are on the rise, many Jews feel unsafe. Oliver Hoffmann teaches them the Krav Maga fighting technique – using military methods. Tilman Schröter explains here what it looks like.

• Why BER was already bankrupt when it opened.

The BER construction site cost 6.6 billion. If the airport starts up now, it will soon need billions more to avoid bankruptcy. An invoice from Thorsten Metzner.

• Corona affects the psyche: depressive moods increase.

Nako’s health study reveals psychological stress from lockdown. Younger people in particular have existential concerns, especially women are affected, writes Jan Kixmueller.

What can we do?

Watching TV: Prelude to the four-part ZDF series “Shadows of the Murderers – Shadowplay”. The thriller with Nina Hoss and Sebastian Koch also tells about Berlin in the post-war year 1946. (“Schatten der Murderers – Shadowplay”, Friday, ZDF, 20:15).

Listen to music: every Friday from 9 pm, pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Stella Sommer, Elvis Costello and Eels.

Visit an exhibition: “Into Space” – in Haus am Waldsee. Space is tight, time is steep. In the Haus am Waldsee, the sculptor experiments of the artist Naum Gabo stand next to the acrylic cloud and the incandescent moon of Berta Fischer and Björn Dahlem.

German-American collaboration: Berlin commissioner Elsie Garten (Nina Hoss) wants to collaborate with New York agent Max … Photo: ZDF / Stanislav Honzik

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

Halloween has practically been canceled: In millions of families, the Corona Year Halloween festival looks different on this Saturday. Experts are very critical of the usual movement of children around the house because of the corona pandemic. Federal Minister of the Family Franziska Giffey agreed with the assessment: “Walking from door to door in groups and collecting candy – now is not the time” Alternatively, many people should celebrate Halloween at home in a small group with disguise, appropriate food. and maybe a horror movie For Protestant Christians, October 31 is Reformation Day, a public holiday in nine states.

Elke Erb is honored with the Büchner Prize: The writer Elke Erb will receive the Georg Büchner Prize next Saturday for her life’s work in Darmstadt. The song of praise for the 82-year-old is presented by the lyrical poet Hendrik Jackson in the state theater. The prize, endowed with 50,000 euros, is considered the most important literary award in Germany.

The award is presented to authors who have been writing in German since 1951. The prize winners have to “stand out in a special way for their work and works” and “play an essential role in shaping contemporary German cultural life”.

Number of the day

9. With a nine-year delay, the new BER airport will open on Saturday at 14:00 with the first two landings. An Easyjet from Tegel Airport and a Lufthansa flight from Munich land at the same time on the two runways of the previous Schönefeld and BER Airport. The new airport is now considered open. Given the frequent postponements, the tripling of construction costs and the years of delay, no official celebration will take place.