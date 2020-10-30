Kelly Zhang, CEO of ByteDance China, becomes one of the most influential business women

Just over a year after Lisa Su, CEO emeritus of AMD, another woman from the technology world is drawing the attention of American magazine Fortune: Kelly Zhang. This week’s interested party is among the 50 most influential women in business outside of the United States. If her name doesn’t ring, it may be because she is best known for her work in China. At the helm of giant ByteDance’s national branch, Kelly Zhang joined the magazine’s ranking this week by settling directly in 45th place. This spike in the biweekly economic period charts is largely due to the overwhelming success of TikTok, a subsidiary of ByteDance, internationally.

Kelly Zhang, the woman who holds the reins of ByteDance China

Kelly Zhang was named CEO of ByteDance China in March 2020 along with Lidong Zhang (who in turn was bombed as Chairman of the Board of Directors) and therefore received the keys to the ByteDance large truck, especially in China the company occupies a preponderant place. This new position will have enabled him to appear on the radar of happiness as a prime figure in just a few months.

In China, Kelly Zhang is particularly responsible for overseeing ByteDance’s “star product”: Douyin, the Sino-Chinese version of TikTok, as the South Morning China Post calls it. The businesswoman is also responsible for developing the aggregator of News Toutiao, but also of Toutiao Search (ByteDance search engine).

As the SMCP reminds us, Kelly Zhang, born in the 80s, is one of the youngest leaders to join the Fortune ranking. A ranking dominated by other Chinese businesswomen, like Jessica Tan (Co-CEO of the Chinese holding and insurance company Ping An Group) or Dong Mingzhu (CEO of Gree Electric Appliances, giant Chinese home appliance and air conditioning).