Jeremy Corbyn: No Place for Ex-Labor Party Leader – Politics

The rest lasted more than six months. This week, the deep rifts in the British Labor Party opened up again – especially on the topic of anti-Semitism. After the suspension of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn by the new leadership around Keir Starmer, the party left speaks of civil war and chaos. The chairman is not deterred: “It is my job to lead clearly. This includes a determination to tackle anti-Semitism at its roots. “

The party leader thus followed up on the statement he had made in April after his election as chairman. The 58-year-old cited the fight against anti-Semitism in his party as the biggest problem in his first months in office. This was of paramount importance as the sword of Damocles hung over Labor after an extensive investigation by the independent human rights committee EHRC.

The EHRC report now filed contains 130 pages of serious allegations. The party has broken the law by discriminating against Jewish members, it says. Nobody is criticized by name; The Corbyn party leadership and then-general secretary Jenny Formby intervened illegally in 23 of the 70 investigated cases in which members were accused of anti-Semitic statements.

This included the case of former London mayor Ken Livingstone, who accused an “Israeli lobby” of undermining Corbyn’s government. Livingston had sought to protect MPs Naseem Shah with his statement after questioning the right to exist of the State of Israel.

Party leader Starmer apologizes to Jewish members

In his statement “On That Day of Shame,” Starmer fully accepted the report. All recommendations would be promptly implemented, he assured. “I apologize to our Jewish members for insulting and hurting them.” The party’s new direction in no way includes downplaying anti-Semitism: “Anyone who talks about exaggeration is wrong and has no place in Labor.”

He told his predecessor the night before, Starmer reported to the BBC on Friday. So Corbyn could have kept silent diplomatically. Instead, the former chairman reiterated his well-known position: he deeply hates anti-Semitism, as well as any form of racism. The problem was “dramatically exaggerated by opponents inside and outside the party”. Shortly afterwards, Corbyn’s 55-year membership was suspended by Secretary General David Evans, which automatically means that the Member of Parliament for North Islington is no longer a member of the House of Commons.

Behind closed doors there is talk of a “civil war”

The development evoked prominent party left on the scene. The powerful union boss, Len McCluskey, called the suspension “a terrible injustice” causing chaos. The current party Momentum spoke of a “serious attack on the left”; behind closed doors there was talk of the “civil war”.

With his statement, which close allies had strongly discouraged, Corbyn showed once again what made him attractive as a politician, especially to young people. The 71-year-old clings to convictions and loathes tactical finesse, convenience alliances, or compromise. With that he won hundreds of thousands, and to this day Labor is the largest party in Western Europe with more than half a million members. At the same time, Corbyn’s immobility stood in the way of his acceptance in the parliamentary group and among the people. The veteran has now, according to the opinion of a longtime party colleague, “returned to where he was for decades: contrary to the official policy of the party”.

Most Jewish organizations gravitate towards the Tories

No doubt his enemies, not least in the conservative media, used the anti-Jewish statements of a minority as a weapon against the unpopular left-wing socialist. In addition, most of the Jewish organizations in the country traditionally lean towards the Tories and generally view criticism of Israel as anti-Semitic. In the summer of 2018, the three Jewish weekly newspapers accused Labor of “disrespect for Jews and Israel” and labeled a possible Corbyn government as “an existential threat to Jewish life in this country.”

Ahead of the recent election, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also made his own exaggerations: the urn is about “the soul of the nation” – a vote for Labor would have disrupted the country’s rescue.

Corbyn makes the suspension a martyr for the left, the incumbent Starmer has shown leadership to the public. Now a compromise must be found in which both sides save face.