Hardly any data about ways of infection and actually infected people: numbers not reported, places of infection, treatment results – we don’t know everything yet – politics

“We need to act now,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the corona crisis meeting. It is clear that the number of infections must be reduced to get Covid-19 under control in Germany. Otherwise, not only will the number of new infections double within a few days, but also, as is already apparent, the number of seriously ill people. It is also expected that the number of deaths will increase. It would therefore be important to know how to interrupt infection chains in a timely manner – and for this one would need to know where people become infected.

Where do people get infected?

“Today we are at a point where we don’t know where they come from for 75 percent of infections across the country,” said Angela Merkel. So you couldn’t say “that a certain area doesn’t contribute at all”. That’s true. But the situation is even darker, and that 75 percent is a gross understatement. Health authorities assigned only a good 6,000 of last week’s 72,320 reported cases to outbreaks based on Tuesday’s figures and forwarded to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) the type of environment in which the infection was most likely to occur: for example, in the hospital , at work or in a restaurant. For about 92 percent of the most recently reported cases, the institute did not have relevant information, in the previous week this was the case for about 85 percent.

What role does the number of unreported cases play in this?

Only a part of all infections is recognized and reported as a case. Some infections progress without symptoms, others only with mild ones. Many are not tested. This begs the question of the much-discussed “unreported figure”. When there are twice as many infections as there are reported cases, 96 percent of infections ultimately remain unknown where they are infected. If there were four times as many, even 98 percent. So the fact is, no matter how high the actual figure, where infections currently occur is largely unknown.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

On the one hand, it goes without saying that a significant part of all infections takes place in private, because people come close to this over a longer period of time. On the other hand, infections in your own household can also be detected very easily – unlike, for example, those in restaurants, on public transport, in fitness studios or schools.

What is the contamination situation like in nurseries and schools?

The role of nurseries and schools is controversial: according to some experts, they play practically no role in the spread of Covid-19. Others also see them as drivers because of outbreaks in schools abroad. In Germany, so far not many cases are known where many pupils or teachers within schools have been infected. But here too the necessary information is often lacking. “The absence of evidence of something is not evidence of the absence of that something” is a popular phrase among statisticians. In this case, schools and nurseries have not been proven to be true virus carousels. However, it is not only possible because of the close contacts and the children and adolescents who often show few or few symptoms, as cases in France, Israel and Canada have shown.

In order to get better information here, schools, day care centers and managers are especially needed. The Neukölln district office handles infections in its schools in a relatively transparent manner. But clarifying the contamination routes “involves uncertainties and a lot of work in individual cases,” the district said. “According to the information available so far, all known infections in schools can be attributed to an external event,” he said three weeks ago. Apparently that has now changed. The virus is locally transmitted: “So far, we are more likely to find evidence of infection between students in secondary schools than in primary schools,” explains a spokesperson. But as before, there is often no systematic overview of where the infection took place: students should be asked for longer, including their contacts outside of school. The speaker speaks of a “perception”, an impression. Systematically collected data is lacking: A study from Bavaria published Wednesday now provides the first information on how many children have gone unnoticed with Sars-CoV-2, so without a positive test. Researchers examined more than 15,000 children for antibodies. According to the publication, about six times as many children are infected as previously known. Half of the children were symptom-free, the researchers report.

Why don’t you know more about the sites of infection?

“We would like the information”, RKI boss Wieler answered at the beginning of May when asked where and how often infections occur. It was possible to pass the information on to the RKI, he said at the time. Even that was not true, at the time the data could only be systematically reported for outbreaks and not for individual cases. Only after the amendment of the Infection Protection Act in mid-May, the offices are actually obliged to report information about the expected contamination route to the RKI within two working days. An opportunity was missed to collect this information and optimize the system in the much quieter summer months: until the end of September, the RKI software did not allow information about the infection location.

Although the offices are already completely overloaded, they are now adapting their IT: approximately every second district in Germany is now using a new software version, an RKI spokeswoman explains to the Tagesspiegel. “So far, however, information about the infection environment has only been provided in 15 percent of cases transferred in the new version.” It is unclear when more accurate assessments will be made. Reliable values ​​would be very important, also for example to be able to justify in court why church services can take place but cinemas have to close.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

For example, the Berlin Administrative Court recently lifted the curfew, already outdated by the closure: restaurants’ did not have such a significant share in the infection process under the protection and hygiene measures in place so far that due to the strong increase in new infections that have now been registered, there is still a curfew. Measure is needed ”, the court said, referring to RKI information, which was actually not useful at all for the reasons stated.

The RKI does not publish detailed regional information on the proportion of cases in which the source of contamination can be identified. Despite its transparency obligations, which arise from, among other things, the Freedom of Information Act, the RKI has so far left unanswered questions from mid-May. The Tagesspiegel-engaged office of the Federal Data Protection and Freedom of Information Commissioner stated three weeks ago that the RKI announced “that internal feedback is still awaiting”. However, it is believed that “the matter can be closed in the short term”. This has not been the case so far.

What information is still missing from the Robert Koch Institute?

In the past week, 75 percent of the cases went unreported whether the respective infected were in nursing homes, schools, day care centers or refugee housing – although this should be reported. In the case of infection reported less than every second, health authorities reported whether there were symptoms – and which ones. Not to mention that, since May, information has to be provided about the isolation of infected people, about work bans, about other steps taken by health authorities and about the outcome of the treatment. The RKI admits that even the updated software version does not allow comprehensive information yet. The information provided is “not yet very complete”.

“Recording information about the treatment outcome is very complex and is still being conceptually prepared,” said a spokeswoman upon request. “Because information about the course of the cases is often not fully documented, this too can be assumed to be a high degree of underreporting.”

In addition, estimates of the number of unreported cases are urgently needed to properly document the infection process. Major studies of the proportion of the population in which antibodies indicate previous infection have been taking place from many countries for months. However, there are no representative studies for Germany. The Bonn virologist Hendrick Streeck conducted a small study in the municipality of Gangelt in the Heinsberg district. Using a backward calculation of the number of deaths, the team estimated how many people were infected in Germany in early May: The number of unreported cases “is 10 times greater than the total number of officially reported cases,” they claimed. However, their study included only seven deaths and then eight in another analysis. Statistical uncertainty was very high. And since the number of people who died of Covid-19 in Gangelt has nearly doubled since then, while the number of cases has remained about the same, the factor could also be significantly smaller.

How can the actual figure be better estimated?

The current number of unreported cases can hardly be estimated, as many more young, only slightly ill people have recently tested positive than before. The ratio between deaths and the total number of infected people has shifted. Various studies are currently attempting to determine with representative samples which part of the population has formed antibodies. At the beginning of this month, the RKI announced its intention to collect data from 34,000 adults with the German Institute for Economic Research. The study will “further complete our picture of the previous Sars-CoV-2 events in Germany,” said Wieler.

The study, in which participants take their own smears and take and send blood from their fingers, should run until the end of 2020. “The data on seroprevalence in Germany should be published in the first quarter of 2021, an exact date has not yet been determined. “says the spokeswoman for the RKI. The Charité or the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research are conducting similar studies with partners, although the Charité Study should only include about 11,000 subjects. It is currently unclear when the results will be presented.