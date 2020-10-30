Osteonecrosis Treatment Market Leading Players | Atnahs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Market Outlook:

Osteonecrosis is also known as avascular necrosis, is a disease which is characterized by the death of bone tissue due to the absence of blood supply in the bone joints. New bone is always replaced by old bone in people with healthy bones but in this condition the lack of blood causes the bone to break down faster than the body can make enough new bone. In the early stages of osteonecrosis, people generally have no symptoms but as the condition worsens, the affected joint might hurt only when weight put on it.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorder (NORD), Osteonecrosis affects people between 30 and 50 years of age. In the United States about 10,000 to 20,000 people develop osteonecrosis every year. Osteonecrosis affects both men and women and affects people of all ages. It is most common among people in their thirties and forties.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of osteonecrosis worldwide is driving the market growth

Huge demand for non-invasive treatment and dependence on surgery to cure osteonecrosis is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Rising awareness regarding non-invasive method of osteonecrosis treatment is accelerating the market growth

Increase in research and development activities to launch an better treatment for osteonecrosis by leading players can act as a market driver

Growing government support for research and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of available treatments is hindering the market

Availability of alternative methods for treatment of osteonecrosis is hampering the market growth

Adverse side effects associated with osteonecrosis treatment is hampering the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals in this field is restraining the market growth

Global Osteonecrosis Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of therapy, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

On the basis of therapy, the osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented as stem cell therapy, joint replacement therapy

On the basis of treatment, the osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented as medication and surgery. The medication segment is further segmented into naproxen sodium, alendronate, warfarin and others. The surgery segment is also segmented into core decompression, osteotomy, bone graft and others

On the basis of route of administration, the osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral

On the basis of distribution channel, the osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

On the basis of end-users, the osteonecrosis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Osteonecrosis Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Development in the Market

In May 2019, Vericel Corporation is developing a biological Ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of patients with osteonecrosis of the femoral head. If trial successful this biological will provide the potential treatment for the patients with osteonecrosis and help in improving their life.

Competitive Analysis:

Osteonecrosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of osteonecrosis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

