Patient Handling Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Handicare, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Sunrise Medical LLC, LINET, Arjo

Data Bridge Market Research launched a new study titled, “Global Patient Handling Equipment Market By Mode (Mechanical Equipment, Non Mechanical Equipment), Product Type (Medical Beds, Patient Repositioning Equipment, Mobility Aid, Bathroom Safety and Ambulatory Aids), Type of Care, Accessories, End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026”. The study covers the Global patient handling equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are OpeMed Ltd., Vendlet ApS, V. Guldmann A/S, DJO LLC, Hill-Rom Services Inc, Invacare Corporation, Etac AB, Permobil, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Handicare, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Sunrise Medical LLC, LINET, Arjo, Mangar Health, Benmor Medical Limited, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Others.

Segmentation: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market

By Mode (Mechanical Equipment, Non Mechanical Equipment),

By Product Type (Medical Beds, Patient Repositioning Equipment, Mobility Aid, Bathroom Safety and Ambulatory Aids),

By Type of Care (Long Term Care, Bariatric Care, Acute and Critical Care, Wound Care, Fall Prevention and Others),

By Accessories (Hospital Bed Accessories, Medical Bed Accessories, Lifting Accessories, Transfer Accessories, Stretcher Accessories and Others),

By End User (Hospital, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care Facilities and Others),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET 1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5 LIMITATIONS 1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 2.8 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 2.9 THE CATEGORY VS TIME GRID 2.10 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 2.11 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 2.12 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 2.13 PRODUCT TIMELINE CURVE 2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES 2.15 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION 3.1.2 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES 3.1.3 EMERGENCE OF TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCED PRODUCTS

3.2 RESTRAINTS:

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF ADVANCED WHEELCHAIRS 3.2.2 LACK OF PROFESSIONALS HAVING ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 HIGH RISK OF MUSCULOSKELETAL INJURIES TO CAREGIVERS 3.3.2 INCREASING UNMET MEDICAL NEEDS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 DIFFICULTIES IN HANDLING BARIATRIC PATIENTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS

7 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY MODE

8 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

9 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF CARE

10 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY ACCESSORIES

11 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

12 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13 GLOBAL PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

14 COMPANY PROFILES

