iOS 14.2 GM is available

Apple tonight is offering the Golden Master (GM) version of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to public developers and testers. This is the final version that will be distributed to all users in the next few days. We can therefore count on availability for everyone at the beginning of next week. iOS 14.2 will therefore have known four betas.

To download iOS 14.2 GM, go to Settings> General> Software Update. This will work if you have the profile to install the betas.

The most important new features of this version according to Apple:

100+ new emoji including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender emoji, and more. Eight new wallpapers in light and dark mode Magnifier can detect people nearby and report their distance thanks to the LiDAR scanner included in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max leather case. IPhone 12 with MagSafe Optimizing AirPods Battery Charge to slow down battery aging by spending less time notifying your AirPods of fully charged headphone sound level notifications to notify you when sound levels might be low affect your hearing New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment to Your entire home. Support for intercom with HomePod and HomePod mini via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay Possibility to connect the HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos. Ability to send statistics on exposure notifications to government agencies without self-identifying participating public health students