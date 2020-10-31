Patent Infringement: Apple ordered VirnetX to pay $ 502.8 million

The legal battle between Apple and VirnetX still talks about him. It’s been around for almost 10 years. This week, a jury ruled that Apple is violating VirnetX patents. The manufacturer therefore has to pay the company $ 502.8 million.

VirnetX had accused Apple of not having paid rights for certain technologies used on the iPhone and iPad. They enable secure communication with the VPN on demand function. VirnetX informed the jury that it was entitled to more than $ 700 million. Apple countered that it owed around $ 113 million. The group claimed that the license fee could not exceed 19 cents per unit. The jury was satisfied with 84 cents per unit.

The apple brand isn’t their first setback in that Texas jurisdiction that has already ruled hundreds of millions of dollars in VirnetX’s favor.

“We thank the jury for their time and appreciate their consideration, but we are disappointed with the verdict and the plan to appeal,” an Apple spokesman told Bloomberg. “This case has been going on for over ten years. Patents have nothing to do with the core business of our products and have been declared invalid by the patent office. Cases like this only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers. “VirnetX didn’t particularly comment on this.

Already a loss for Apple against VirnetX

There are two separate legal disputes in the lawsuit between VirnetX and Apple. Earlier this year, Apple was asked to pay VirnetX $ 454 million. In this case, VirnetX originally received $ 502 million. However, the decision was partially overturned in 2019 and sent back to the lower courts to determine further damage.