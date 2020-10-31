Nice attack: French police arrest second suspect – politics

After the alleged Islamic attack in Nice that left three dead, French police arrested a second suspect. The 35-year-old was taken into custody due to possible connections with the suspect, according to legal circles. He is said to have been in contact with the alleged perpetrator Brahim Issaoui the day before the attack. According to his family, the 21-year-old Tunisian had become increasingly isolated and religious over the past two years.

On Friday morning, detectives had already announced the arrest of a 47-year-old who was also suspected of contact with the attacker shortly before the crime. However, according to information from investigators, no connection with the attack could be established.

A 54-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were killed on Thursday morning in the attack in the Notre-Dame basilica. A second woman was injured and escaped to a bar, but the 44-year-old Brazilian died of her injuries there. According to the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office, the attacker cut the man and the 60-year-old’s throats. The perpetrator therefore used a knife of 30 centimeters long with a blade of 17 centimeters.

Investigators found two more knives, two cell phones and a Quran in his pocket. The prosecutor assumes that the attacker wanted to kill many more people. She is investigating murder in connection with “an act of terrorism”.

The alleged perpetrator had recently entered France from Italy. According to a source familiar with the investigation, authorities believe that Issaoui arrived in Nice no more than 48 hours before the attack. According to another source, it is still unclear what exactly led the 21-year-old to the act.

Crime scene in Notre Dame Basilica in Nice – an Islamist killed three people here Photo: Norbert Scanella / imago / PanoramiC

Issaoui comes from a large family in the Tunisian coastal town of Sfax. His family can hardly believe he could be to blame. “That’s not normal,” said his brother. Other family members said the 21-year-old had recently withdrawn. The mother said, ‘He made beds, went to work, came back. He did not meet anyone and did not leave the house. “

According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) several times before the police shot and shot him. According to information from investigators, he was no longer conscious on Friday evening. The authorities in Tunisia have also opened an investigation and announced that they will support the French authorities.

“On none of our watchlists”

According to the French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Issaoui was “not on any of our checklists, neither on the French nor on the European.”

Darmanin also announced that it would send thousands of additional emergency services into the streets to ensure security in France. Accordingly, 3,500 reserve police are being mobilized, leaving a total of 7,000 security forces at the disposal of the local authorities. Schools and churches in particular should be better protected. (AFP)