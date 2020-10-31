Microsoft opens its first data center in Taiwan

After good growth in the third quarter of 2020, Microsoft announced the opening of its first data hosting center in Taiwan on October 26th. This new data center will see the light of day in 2024 and is part of Microsoft’s Reimagine Taiwan project.

At the same time, the American company has committed itself to training 200,000 Taiwanese in digital matters. The company is also developing its cloud engineering unit: Taiwan Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure. According to a study by IDC, the economic benefits to the country, also known as the Republic of China, are estimated at $ 10 billion. In addition, the data center is expected to generate 30,000 jobs: “Microsoft is determined to drive innovation and economic growth in Taiwan, which is emerging as the next Asian technology center,” said Ken Sun, Microsoft Taiwan director general.

A longstanding relationship with Microsoft supported by local gamers

“Microsoft is committed to driving local innovation to support digital transformation in the public and private sectors in Taiwan,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president of Microsoft global sales and marketing operations. Microsoft has been present in the country for around 30 years and opened an innovation center for the Internet of Things (IoT) in 2016. In 2018 he opened a research and development center for artificial intelligence. In addition, Microsoft has an incubator in Taipei and supports associations, university programs, etc.

The American group works with several local companies, notably Acer and ASUS. They applaud the data hosting project: “Acer is pleased that Microsoft will set up a data hosting center in Taiwan, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in helping companies transform digitally through intelligent and cloud technologies to accomplish our mission to break down the barriers between people and technology, ”said Jason Chen, CEO of Acer.

With this new Asian entity, the company has data hosting centers in 66 regions around the world. The company already has several data centers in Asia, particularly in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea.