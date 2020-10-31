Exceptions to the Restrictions: Berlin allows certain encounters with people from three households – politics

Drive-in cinemas open, weddings allowed, nail salons in operation: the partial lockdown that has been decided must apply across Germany from Monday to stop the spread of the corona virus. But some states are notable for special features and exceptions.

For example, in North Rhine-Westphalia, drive-in cinemas may be opened, in Saxony-Anhalt tanning salons and cosmetic studios and dance schools – and in Berlin even meetings with people from three different households are possible from Monday.

The Tagesspiegel has looked at the regulations of individual federal states and worked out special functions. The federal states have largely implemented the Corona summit resolutions – even though some countries are taking more liberty than others.

Berlin is so far the only federal state to allow three people from three different households to meet from Monday – at least outside in the open. A Senate spokesman confirmed this on Saturday. All other federal states want to limit contacts to a maximum of two different households.

The decisive point is in the new Berlin Infection Protection Ordinance in Section 1, paragraph 4. It says: Staying outside in public space […] is just alone […] or for members of your own household and two other people from different households […] Allowed. You can read the new Infection Protection Regulation here.

For children who want to play sports the following also applies: A carer is required and a group of up to ten children is allowed. You can read more about the rules here.

Brandenburg: Weddings allowed, children can go to the playground

Brandenburg has implemented the resolutions of the federal and state governments in its Corona ordinance. Special: weddings are expressly allowed. However, the organizers must pay attention to the distance requirement, mask requirement and participant restrictions.

How many people are likely to celebrate at such a wedding is not clear. The same regulation states: Events “of an entertainment character” involving family members from more than two households and more than ten people are prohibited.

Children up to 14 years old can let off steam in the playgrounds and open-sky areas in Brandenburg accompanied by an attendant.

In Brandenburg, children up to the age of 14 can still let off steam in the playground from Monday – accompanied by an attendant. Photo: Ottmar Winter / PNN

Saxony-Anhalt: many facilities remain open

In addition to the hairdressers in Saxony-Anhalt, cosmetics, solarium, nail and tattoo studios, foot care and facilities for rehabilitation sports will remain open. Lessons at dance and ballet schools are also allowed, provided distance and hygiene regulations are observed and the dance partners are not switched.

Another special feature: zoological and botanical gardens and animal parks are allowed to remain open, as well as libraries, archives and the adult education centers. Thus, the state has more liberal rules that deviate from the corona resolutions of the federal and state governments.

North Rhine-Westphalia: Drive-in cinemas open, four shopping Sundays scheduled

Although film screenings in NRW cinemas are prohibited, as decided, drive-in cinemas and car theaters are still allowed “if the distance between vehicles is at least 1.5 meters”.

Special feature: to avoid an “unregulated customer flow” in the shops during the weekends, the shops are allowed to open on the last Sunday of November and on the first three Sundays of December between 1 pm and 6 pm.

The drive-in drive-in cinema in Essen was already open in the spring during the corona pandemic Photo: dpa / Fabian Strauch

In addition to swimming pools, amusement parks, amusement arcades and the like – unlike Saxony-Anhalt – zoos and animal parks are also closed. Excursions by ship, carriage and historic railways are also subject to such a ban.

However, if you are bringing food from a restaurant in North Rhine-Westphalia, you must move at least 50 meters outside from the restaurant before he or she is allowed to eat. In addition to the overnight ban in NRW, no coaches are allowed to travel for tourist purposes.

Hamburg: libraries open, events allowed

Hamburg has largely implemented the Corona Summit resolutions, but libraries, memorials and cultural centers remain open in the city.

Non-entertaining events with a maximum of 100 participants are allowed outside and in closed areas with a maximum of 50 participants – provided the Corona rules are followed, there is a security concept and there is a distance of two and a half meters between the audience and the stage.

Bavaria: even gardens and lakes are closed

The contact restrictions in Bavaria explicitly also apply in private – in apartments and houses only meetings with members of your own household and another household are allowed, but in any case only with a maximum of ten people. Gardens and Bavarian lakes are also closed to visitors.

Even the lakes in Bavaria should be partially closed – here the view from the shores of the Chiemsee on the Dampfersteg Photo: dpa / Matthias Balk

Hardly any freedom in Hesse, nurseries in Lower Saxony

The state of Hesse has hardly any freedoms or exceptions: here too, drive-in cinemas must remain closed. Furthermore, parties “at home” are only allowed with a maximum of ten people from two households.

In Lower Saxony there is a special arrangement for childcare: if the seven-day incidence in Lower Saxony rises to more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, children in the respective daycare centers are only cared for in fixed groups – and not all at once. Libraries in Lower Saxony must also close explicitly. However, the scientific libraries remain untouched.