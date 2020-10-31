Violence again in France: priests injured in gun attack in Lyon – politics

A priest was wounded outside an Orthodox church in Lyon. He is in a critical condition, AFP news agency reports. According to eyewitness accounts on Twitter, the culprit is fleeting. He fired the shots around 4 p.m. when the priest closed the church door.

The Interior Ministry called on residents to avoid the affected district – the 7th arrondissement.

The incident took place days after the fatal knife wounds in Nice, in which a 21-year-old suspected terrorist from Tunisia fatally attacked three people in a church with a knife. France has issued the highest level of terror alert after two terrorist incidents in recent weeks.

