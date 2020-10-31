“Neither anticipation, nor postcards”: Kramp-Karrenbauer warns successor candidates against party damage – Politics

In the power struggle for the CDU chairmanship, outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the candidates to treat each other fairly. “The more disastrous the competition is, the more people will ask questions about other applicants in response to this discussion,” the defense secretary told the “Spiegel”.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, ex-group leader Friedrich Merz and ex-Environment Minister Norbert Röttgen, are currently applying for their successor. Health Minister Jens Spahn is also a possible candidate. When asked if she would participate again, Kramp-Karrenbauer replied: “We have a clear situation.”

The power struggle had come to a head after the postponement of the party conference scheduled for early December. Merz, who had strongly criticized this, sat down in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung against accusations of his choice of words to defend. He had “claimed neither conspiracy nor conspiracy”.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the CDU board decided last Monday to cancel the December party conference. Merz then held back parts of the “party establishment” from trying to prevent his success in this way.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said, “I now expect everyone in this dire situation of the corona pandemic not to have any discussions that would harm the CDU as a whole. Neither running forward nor postcards were helpful to the CDU.”

The decision on the party chairmanship also depends on who will stand for election as candidate chancellor of the Union in the 2021 federal elections. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is also in talks. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) no longer wants to flee.

Critical view: Friedrich Merz and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Photo: Wolfgang Kumm / dpa

In addition, Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the other parties to cooperate on an amendment to the Basic Law to be able to choose a party leader online in times of corona. “The safest form would be a constitutional change that would allow digital elections for the future,” she told the “Spiegel”. ‘Everyone is affected. That’s why I call on everyone: let’s get this done together. “

SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil told the “Passauer Neue Presse” that parties also had a “role model function”. “For board elections at digital party conferences, the Interior Ministry needs to address constitutional concerns.” (Dpa)