Violence in France again: priests injured in firearms attack in Lyon – perpetrators flee – politics

A previously unknown perpetrator shot dead an Orthodox priest in Lyon. The Greek priest was about to close the church, French news agency AFP announced on Saturday, referring to judicial circles.

According to the information, the pastor has been hit twice and is in danger of his life. According to information from the radio station “France Info”, the perpetrator fired two shots with a shotgun and hit the preacher in the stomach.

A woman walks past a church in Lyon for which a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Photo: Laurent Cipriani / AP / dpa

The background to the act is so far unclear. The attack in the city in southeastern France is said to have taken place at 4 p.m. The police are widespread. Shortly before 8 pm, a local Lyon reporter reported an arrest. It was unclear whether it was the man he was looking for.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has urged residents to stay away and follow the instructions of the security forces. A crisis team was convened.

In a tweet, Charles Michel condemned the attack. In Europe, freedom of conscience is guaranteed for all and must be respected, violence is unbearable and must be condemned, the politician wrote.

The incident took place days after the fatal knife wounds in Nice, in which a 21-year-old suspected terrorist from Tunisia fatally attacked three people in a church with a knife. France has issued the highest level of terror alert after two terrorist incidents in recent weeks. (Teaspoon, dpa)