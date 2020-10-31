General secretary Ziemiak explains: CDU presidential candidates reach agreement on party conference in mid-January – politics

The three CDU presidential candidates have agreed to resolve the party’s leadership problem at a party conference in mid-January. Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak announced this on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Certainly in such difficult times, unity in the CDU is particularly important for Germany, Ziemiak said: “Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen agreed after intensive consultation to ask the CDU Federal Executive Committee to hold a party conference in mid-January 2021. “

In addition, the current board of directors and the three candidates have decided to postpone the discussion round scheduled for Tuesday due to the current corona situation and to catch up in time for the party congress. A first round of discussion took place in the Junge Union a few weeks ago. “I am very pleased that the candidates are giving this strong sign of unity,” said Ziemiak.

On Saturday, current CDU chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned her three successor candidates to be fair. “The more disastrous the competition is, the more people will ask questions about other applicants in response to this discussion,” the defense secretary told the “Spiegel”.

This was mainly preceded by sharp remarks from Friedrich Merz, who criticized the postponement of the originally planned party congress in early December. He openly attacked the “party house” and stated that he felt an intrigue against himself. (Teaspoon, dpa)