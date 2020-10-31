After talking with Kramp-Karrenbauer: CDU presidential candidates reach agreement on party conference in mid-January – Politics

The three CDU presidential candidates have agreed to resolve the party’s leadership problem at a party conference in mid-January. Secretary-General Paul Ziemiak announced this on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Especially in such difficult times, unity in the CDU is especially important for Germany, Ziemiak said. “After intensive consultations, Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen agreed to ask the CDU’s federal board of directors to hold a party conference in mid-January 2021,” he said after a discussion with the three candidates and party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

In addition, the current board of directors and the three candidates have decided to postpone the discussion round scheduled for Tuesday due to the current corona situation and to catch up in time for the party congress. A first round of discussion took place in the Junge Union a few weeks ago.

“The candidates prefer a central party conference. If that and also a decentralized party convention were not possible, they argue for an online party conference with digital election of the federal administration, ”said Ziemiak.

This choice must then be confirmed by a one-off written final vote. According to Ziemiak, the final decision on the procedure in detail and the legal and technical questions will be taken at the CDU board meeting on December 14.

The party conference could take place on January 16. That the meeting of the 1,001 delegates will be organized in a central location in view of the rampant corona pandemic, the CDU recently considered unlikely. One possibility would be for delegates to meet in different places and vote by ballot box. A digital party conference with digital voting is not legally possible.

On Saturday, current CDU chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned her three successor candidates to be fair. “The more disastrous the competition is, the more people will ask questions about other applicants in response to this discussion,” the defense secretary told the “Spiegel”.

“I now expect everyone in this dire situation of the corona pandemic not to have discussions that would hurt the CDU as a whole. The CDU did not feel like running forward and no postcards, ”said Kramp Karrenbauer, who had already announced last year that she would withdraw.

Merz attacks the ‘party house’

This was mainly preceded by sharp remarks from Friedrich Merz, who criticized the postponement of the originally planned party congress in early December. He openly attacked the “party house” and stated that he felt an intrigue against himself.

Merz believes the current leadership as a CDU boss wants to prevent him. The cancellation of the electoral party conference on December 4 is “the last part of the” prevent Merz “campaign in the CDU”. “And that runs the full breadth of the Berlin establishment,” said Merz of the “world”.

That leaves only one conclusion for him. “I have very clear, unambiguous evidence that Armin Laschet was living the motto: he needs more time to improve his performance,” said Merz. Several top politicians of the CDU, including party chairman Ralph Brinkhaus and secretary-general Ziemiak, contradicted the 64-year-old. (Teaspoon, dpa)