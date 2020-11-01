Two days until the American elections: all eyes on the bell: politics

And Florida again and again. The “Sunshine State” is the “Bellwether State”: the bellwether that indicates where to go. Whoever wins Florida wins the White House. It has been that way for decades, with only one exception in the last 14 elections: Bill Clinton became president in 1992, although he was defeated by George HW Bush in Florida.

Florida was the bone of contention in the controversial 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. After weeks of legal disputes over the counting of “pregnant” ballots, Bush was named president there. “Pregnant ballots”, the term refers to the voting machines with a punching system, which do not always punch a reliable hole. Often they just poked her, which leads to the question of whether that ballot paper is valid or not. Four years later, in 2004, Bush undoubtedly won Florida.

Barack Obama won in Florida in 2008 and 2012. In 2016, Trump was the winner in Florida and nationwide. And 2020?

For Trump, Florida is about everything.

The studies do not provide a clear answer. There are fewer state investigations in Florida than national investigations. On the mean of the Florida polls, Joe Biden has been very lean for the past few weeks with margins of just over one percent, ie in the statistical error range. And for one day, October 27, Trump took a razor-thin lead.

Both continue to return to Florida during the election campaign. Both Biden and Trump campaigned for votes in Tampa on Thursday.

Trump supporters at a rally, also on Thursday in Tampa Photo: AFP

So what depends on the competitive Swing States Florida in 2020? What about his 29 electoral votes for the outcome of the White House race? For Trump, it’s all about Florida, not Biden. It’s hardly possible for Trump to get the 270 electoral votes you need to move to the White House if he misses Florida.

The Sunshine State is a heavyweight. Only two states have more voters, densely populated California (55) and Texas (38); one has the same number, New York (29). Everyone else has less.

Biden can compensate Florida’s 29 voters elsewhere

Biden, on the other hand, can compensate for these 29 votes elsewhere, because he has a much better starting position. With the states voting reliably or reasonably confidently for the Democrats, Biden currently has 216 voters. Trump with safe or reasonably safe Republican states on 125 voters. Twelve states with a total of 197 voters are listed in this model as “toss up” due to the current survey situation, as unclear.

If you add up the states in which one of the two leads with margins of more than four percentage points – that’s four states that are then counted as Democratic: Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Wisconsin – according to voters 258, Biden is still 125 for Trump. If that happens, Biden still has 12 voters to win, Trump 145. A win in Pennsylvania would make Biden president. If Biden lost Pennsylvania, a win in Arizona coupled with a single electoral vote from Maine or Nebraska would suffice; the two states have divided districts for electoral allocation. There are other ways to win for Biden.

Thought experiment: if the polls are wrong

Trump, on the other hand, must win nearly all “toss-up” states in this model, although polls show Biden is narrowly leading in many countries. That is why Trump cannot do without Florida. Only assuming – for the sake of thinking game – that the polls are five percentage points wrong, to the detriment of Trump all over the US, would the election card seem kinder to him, even without Florida.

That’s what makes Florida so important in terms of power. But the state is also interesting on the election night timeline. It is located on the East Coast, the earliest time zone in the US. The polling stations close at 7 p.m. In Germany it is Wednesday 1 am. The first projections and extrapolations could be made before polling stations in other “battlefield states” close. You would give the first indications for whom this will be a good evening: for Biden or for Trump?

The Sunshine State will reveal the first trends early on election night

Florida has a proven system for early voting and postal voting – as well as for counting it. As far as Florida voters have already voted, the results are stored in the counting systems and can be quickly recalled. Other swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, don’t start counting until election day, and some also accept ballots arriving days later.

Florida, of course, is not a homogeneous state in terms of elections. It has a number of special features. Above all, the “Sunshine State” has the highest percentage of retirees and retirees among the voters. The proportion of Latinos and African Americans is also high.

In the US news programs – some of which can also be received in Germany – the experts will focus Wednesday evening on constituencies that, based on experience, show a trend in one direction or the other relatively early.

How do seniors vote, how do minorities like Latinos feel?

For example Pinellas County with the city of St. Petersburg on the west coast of Florida near Tampa. A very mixed constituency. If there’s an early trend here for the Democrats, good for Biden.

Neighboring Sumter County is usually a good place for Republicans, partly because of the large number of seniors. Depending on whether Trump is doing better or worse there than in 2016, there are indications as to which direction Florida is heading.

Another test of reality in the early hours of the census is to combine the first impressions from Florida with the first results from North Carolina. The polling stations there close at 7.30 pm local time (1.30 am CET). And Biden is still just ahead of that in the polls, although this is traditionally a republican state. Depending on whether the early projections confirm or refute the opinion polls, observers will get a sense of how the night might develop nationwide. With Florida, time and again Florida, as a starting point.