Mac: Record sales in 2020 thanks to MacBook Pro

Apple is sharing some details on 2020 Mac sales. It was a record year with sales of $ 28.6 billion for Apple computers.

Revenue for the previous quarter was $ 9.03 billion, Apple announced this week.

In a financial document, Apple says the record revenue for the Mac is largely due to the MacBook Pro. Sales for this model rose over the course of 2020, and it’s easy to see why. In fact, Apple ditched its butterfly keyboard for a new format. The former has had several problems over the years such as: B. stuck keys and a keystroke deemed too low.

Two new MacBook Pros were released in Apple’s 2020 fiscal year. There was the 16-inch MacBook Pro, then a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. In addition to this line of products, Apple has launched a new MacBook Air with a Retina display. On the issue, Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, says the laptop was successful before the school year started.

So the Mac had a good quarter and overall a good year with record sales. The iPad is also doing well, with sales up 50% in the previous quarter. In contrast, those for the iPhone fell 21%. According to Apple, this can be explained by the late release of the iPhone 12. The situation should therefore be positive for the current quarter.