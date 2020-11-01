the all-in-one and free bookmark manager!

When browsing the Internet, it is common practice to save links to articles, videos, or websites for future viewing. For example, it is possible to save them using Google favorites. However, despite the most complete organization of the files, it is not always easy to find a link. There are several tools that you can use to easily save tabs / pages and organize them into a collection.

This is especially the case with Raindrop.io. You can save anything from the web with this tool, available as a Chrome extension or as a mobile or web application. Raindrop.io is simply a smart all-in-one bookmark manager! It offers collections, tags, instant previews or even text search, collaboration or various integrations. The tool allows you to create collections, add tags and filters, find duplicate content …

Easy organization of all recorded web content

The fifth version of the tool has just been launched by Rustem Mussabekov and offers a number of new functions. The founder states that no data is being resold and that the money made simply comes from professional subscriptions.

Among the new functions offered in version 5.0 of Raindrop.io, we can mention a permanent library and text search. Thus, the entire content of every website and every saved PDF can be searched. By entering keywords it is possible to find the right bookmark! A copy remains even if a saved page is checked out.

A tool for individuals and professionals

Raindrop.io can easily connect to over 2000 apps thanks to IFTTT and Zapier integrations. The Raindrop.io API is public so all features are available and can be integrated with the most popular RSS readers. More customization options are offered with more filters, etc.

Finally, Raindrop.io is a collaboration tool. It is possible to give other people access to collections so that everyone can enrich them.

There are two offers available. A free version with an unlimited number of bookmarks, collections, or even devices that Raindrop.io can be used on. The paid version, which is billed at 31.19 euros per month, is aimed more at professionals. It has all of the free features as well as auto suggested tags, text search, backup of all saved pages, etc.