Economist Felbermayr for corona measures: “Locking will be more expensive than it should be” – economics

According to economist Gabriel Felbermayr, the decision to impose a blockade at the national level has side effects: “This makes blocking more expensive than it should be,” says the head of the World Economy Institute (IfW) in an interview with Tagesspiegel (Monday edition). “Germany is a big country.” We have the advantages of federalism, but we do not use them in this situation, “he says. “It is incomprehensible that municipalities with very different numbers of infections are treated the same.”

He also wants more explanations from politicians: “Why, for example, hairdressers can stay open, but fitness studios have to close?” This is also incomprehensible. In principle, however, Felbermayr understands the lock: “There must be an understanding that we are in a dangerous situation. And you can achieve this by locking. “

Even CEOs have to make a living from something

The economist believes that entrepreneurs are now reimbursed 75 percent of lost sales. This is a better solution than the support the state paid out in March. “At that time, mainly fixed costs, such as rent or lease payments, were replaced,” says Felbermayr. “Now, on the other hand, you have to some extent included the wages of the entrepreneur.” After all, executives also have to make a living. However, he criticizes: “Such a solution should have existed much earlier.”

Felbermayr hopes Joe Biden will win the upcoming US presidential election. “From a European point of view, of course, there is a lot for Biden, simply because you can talk to him,” he says. Especially since Biden has a balanced program. “Although it wants to raise taxes, especially for the rich, we do not expect it to be too burdensome for the economy.”

In addition, its objectives partially overlapped with those of the EU. “Like the EU, Biden is aiming for net zero emissions by 2050,” says Felbermayr. “There are certainly opportunities for collaboration.”