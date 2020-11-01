Twenty / twenty a day – 2 days until the US election: winners only everywhere – politics

In northern Virginia it got cool in the fall. The sun shines from a blue sky speckled with white fleecy clouds. It does not heat the air above 13 degrees Celsius in the afternoon; in the evening it cools down to 8 degrees.

The political mood is divided depending on where you look. In the Washington and Northern Virginia area, where the majority of Democrats live, the wish is heard: if only it were finally over! The last days until the closing of the polling stations dragged on.

And here one wonders: are the elections not long over, when more than 90 million have already cast their votes through early and postal voting? This corresponds to two thirds of the total number of voters in 2016 (139 million). And by random sampling, the vast majority of them are Democratic voters. Republicans tend not to vote at the local polling station until election day. How do they want to catch up, the Democrats in the region ask about the capital.

Wild West Methods in Texas: Push Vehicles

In Donald Trump’s strongholds, however, his supporters now seem to be getting really hot. They want to show that they are dominant and sometimes resort to Wild West methods.

In Texas, a bunch of tough guys in pickups with Trump flags on the cargo bed tried to push the Biden / Harris Camp campaign bus on its way from San Antonio to Austin. The vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris would speak there. They rammed into a Biden campaign escort vehicle – here in the video. The police, alerted by an emergency call, were in the minority, eyewitnesses report. You escorted the bus to its destination.

The Democrats have canceled their planned election campaign for fear of their safety. You mentioned a planned “ambush”. Trump’s son Don Junior had called for a “warm welcome” for Kamala Harris. “Show them Texas is Trump Country.” The incident took place on Friday, but was not known until Saturday.

Trump puts Pennsylvania fans in the mood for “really bad things”

There was also scuffle in North Carolina on the sidelines of a “get out of the mood” demonstration for more turnout. Police asked protesters to clear the way and used pepper spray.

The incidents provide a picture of the great danger of protests and acts of violence if an unclear situation arises on election day. In both camps, the respective leaders spread a vote as if their own side were the most likely winner, and as if the opponent could only win if manipulation was involved.

Donald Trump emerges in the final sprint: four rallies on Saturday in Pennsylvania, possibly the decisive situation for him Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP / dpa

Donald Trump made this very explicit during his four election campaign appearances in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “A red wave is forming now,” he said. Red is the color of the Republicans. “And there is nothing they can do to stop us.” Nonetheless, the results of the Pennsylvania election may not be known for days, as the courts have “horribly” allowed postal votes to be accepted and counted days after the election. “Very bad things will happen,” said the president.

Barack Obama for the first time on the side of Joe Biden

At the same time, Joe Biden and Barack Obama performed together for the first time this year. They chose Michigan, a state on the Great Lakes that voted for Trump by a narrow margin in 2016 but was reliably democratic before that. And in which, according to polls, the Democrats are now in the lead by more than seven percentage points.

Stevie Wonder performed at her Detroit performance. There and earlier in Flint, Obama made fun of Trump. He is concerned about the turnout and always stresses how many supporters come to his meetings. “Is he traumatized because too few friends came to his children’s birthday parties?” Obama joked. He will also campaign for Biden in Georgia and Florida.

The election is not over yet, a Trump victory is possible

Two days before the election, two things seem possible. That Biden has a clear lead in those states, which count the votes cast by early voting and postal voting on election day. Or, less likely, Trump is running for that.

But it is also conceivable that the situation on election night will remain unclear and that Trump will do everything he can to make the doubts persist. The key to an early decision lies in Florida. Trump cannot win without Florida. Biden does. The first trends from Florida come on election night before polling stations in other “battlefield states” close.

The two camps can each spread the belief that they have already won. According to studies, Biden has a head start. But the election is not over yet. A Trump victory is less likely. But he is not excluded.