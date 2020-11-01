Calls for the participation of more parliaments: SPD group wants a clear legal framework for corona measures – political

The SPD group wants to review the legal basis for the anti-corona measures taken by the federal and state governments. “The Bundestag can and must specify these crash barriers in a more differentiated way in the Infection Protection Act than is currently the case,” said a position paper to be adopted by the group on Tuesday. The new regulation is needed to prevent a “patchwork of federal states regulation” and enable an effective fight against the pandemic.

The legal policy spokesman for the SPD faction, Johannes Fechner, said that a reform of the vague regulations in the Infection Protection Act, on which many conditions are currently based, should not be discussed until after the federal elections in the fall of 2021. ‘We don’t have time. It’s urgent. ”

Fechner warned, “Otherwise, we run the very high risk of the worst-case scenario occurring and all sensible Corona measures will be quashed by the courts for lack of legal bases.”

Fechner referred to a decision by the Bavarian Administrative Court on Thursday. In an urgent decision, the court refused to temporarily suspend the curfew in Bavaria. At the same time, the judges questioned whether the Infection Protection Act in its current form justifies such far-reaching and protracted violations of fundamental rights. The judges emphasized in their ruling that they expected the legal basis to be revised shortly.

Fechner said he was hoping for a pass in the Bundestag in November. Next week there will be talks with the group of the Union.

The Bundestag should give its consent in the event of significant interference with fundamental rights

The SPD wants to specify to federal and state governments, “what protective measures can be taken under what conditions and where limits are reached”. There must be clear criteria for violating fundamental rights, such as restrictions on freedom of movement, a ban on meeting, contact and distance requirements, recording contact details or wearing protective clothing.

The SPD group wants to regulate cross-border requirements, for example when entering or traveling within Germany, through federal statutory regulations requiring the approval of the Bundestag. “The federal and state government must provide legal orders with a reason so that local authorities, courts and especially the population can easily recognize the meaning and purpose of the regulation,” the paper said.

Additionally, federal and state governments are only allowed to take corona protective measures for a limited period of time. The Bundestag should agree to any major interference by the federal government in the fundamental rights of citizens.

The draft also requires the federal government to report regularly on the “effectiveness and necessity” of such regulations. Finally, the Bundestag should examine how to “organize itself in such a way that the effects of the corona pandemic can be continuously assessed and further steps can be coordinated with the federal government and the federal council”. This should also be possible outside of meeting weeks.

Recently, calls for increased participation of the Bundestag and state parliaments in resolutions to combat the pandemic had increased. FDP party leader Marco Buschmann demanded on Sunday: “The measures against Corona must immediately be put on a constitutional and therefore parliamentary basis.”

While the federal government decides on the designation of foreign risk areas or travel regulations, much of the requirements that govern daily life are based on appointments between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the states’ heads of government. (dpa)