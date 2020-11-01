There are now over a billion active iPhones worldwide

The symbolic milestone of one billion iPhone active worldwide has been passed. This is a big step for Apple leading to seduction with its flagship product and especially the recent release of the iPhone 12. Neil Cybart, well-known and recognized Apple brand expert, just released a report detailing the latest Apple numbers.

One billion active iPhones around the world

If we trust Apple’s words, the one billion iPhone milestone would have been exceeded in July 2016 … so a long time. However, it is very likely that this number is completely wrong as it absolutely does not take into account the large number of iPhones that have been destroyed, recycled or simply no longer functional. According to estimates by Neil Cybart: “Apple would only have passed the milestone of one billion iPhone users in September 2020. It is undeniable that thirteen years after its first sale, the iPhone remains the smartphone.” the most popular and best-selling in the world ”.

According to the report, Apple’s competitors are now content with either shamelessly copying the iPhone or hiding iPhone influences on their own smartphones. Since the day it first launched in 2007, Apple has introduced no fewer than 29 iPhones to the smartphone market. The Tim Cook-led company can count on a loyal customer base who won’t hesitate to upgrade whenever a new model hits the market. That is the strength of the American giant. Apple was also able to create an entire ecosystem around its flagship product. IOS remains a priority in the application market. In addition, Apple has created a virtual world without borders with iCloud.

Apple stronger than anyone else

While we saw the biggest drop in smartphone sales in June 2020: 20.2%, Apple stood tall with a controlled drop in sales of 8.2%. It has to be said that the deconfinance in China in March restarted the American giant’s sales. The apple brand is strong. According to Neil Cybart, the only way to keep growing sales is to focus on new technologies to push the boundaries of the camera and camera and multiply the role of the iPhone in our daily lives.

According to the analysis published by the expert, wearable products are the key to further growth for Apple. The Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, or iPad (not to mention the iPhone) are the company’s flagship products, and they may get a little more over the years. Neil Cybart believes that Apple will easily reach the milestone of 2 billion active users within a few years.