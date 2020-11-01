President Trump two days before the election: “China wants to get rid of me. Iran wants to get rid of me. Germany wants to get rid of me. – Politics



Obama: Trump only cares about his ego

In a joint campaign with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama accused his successor Donald Trump of self-centeredness and failure to deal with the corona crisis. Trump is all about “feeding his ego,” Obama said at a Saturday night drive-in meeting in Detroit / Michigan. Biden, on the other hand, cares about everyone’s safety. If Trump had focused on fighting the pandemic, the country would not have seen new record highs in infection rates.

In the US, almost 100,000 new infections have recently been registered within 24 hours. More than nine million Americans have now contracted the virus.

Obama scoffed that Trump was “jealous” of Covid-19 because the topic dominated media coverage. He asked several hundred in the audience to vote for Biden, whom he called his “brother.” He will be a “great president.” There are only three days left until the “most important election in your life – and that includes mine, which was pretty important,” said Obama, who in 2008 became the first African American to move to the White House.

Biden said it was great to see his former boss again. It reminds us that we can have a president of character. A president who is respected around the world. A president that our children can look up to. ‘

Within three days, Trump’s presidency could end, which divided the country and failed to protect America, Biden said. It’s time for Trump to pack his bags and go home. “We are tired of chaos. The tweets. The anger. The hate. The failure. Irresponsibility. “

The performance, which also included Michigan-born music legend Stevie Wonder, was Obama’s second joint event with his former deputy on Saturday in Michigan.

Michigan is one of the most competitive swing states, sometimes voting for a Republican and sometimes a Democrat. Trump won the state in 2016 by a razor-thin majority. At the time, he was ahead of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by just over 10,000 votes (0.3 percentage point). In 2008 and 2012, Obama had triumphed in Michigan.