Political bar “Stand representation”: restraining order for Merkel, Scholz, Söder and other politicians – politics

Restraining order for Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz: In response to the declared closure of all restaurants from Monday, the legendary Berlin political pub “St Permanent Representation” (StäV) no longer wants to serve Kölsch or pork knuckle to the Chancellor, the Minister of Finance and other serving top politicians.

The renewed forced closure is a disaster for the hospitality industry, said general manager Jörn Peter Brinkmann on Saturday, accusing the federal government of taking deliberate action in its corona policy.

In a video posted on Facebook, Brinkmann and his partner Jan Philipp Bubinger explained that politicians have not used the time since April to prepare the country for a second corona wave. For example, the “StäV” have taken extensive measures to protect their guests. A closure of the restaurants is not understandable. Brinkmann called on his colleagues in the hospitality industry to join the restraining order against politicians.

The spell of the “StäV” also strikes Berlin Mayor Michal Müller and Health Senator Dilek Kalyci (both SPD) and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Before that reported the “BZ”. Merkel and Scholz were already in the “Stäv”, he didn’t know exactly about Söder, said Brinkmann.

However, the landlord was forgiving. If the Chancellor ever came to the “StäV” (“It doesn’t work now, we have to close”), he would first seek a meeting with her.

The “Stäv” with its Rhenish flair next to the Friedrichstrasse train station was founded in 1997 by two Bonn innkeepers in Berlin – initially mainly for people moving from ministries and ministers to Berlin. Brinkmann and Bubinger took over the restaurant three years ago. (dpa)