The budget epidemic: what the corona crisis means for fiscal policy – politics

November is here. It’s a gloomy month anyway. But in view of the partial shutdown of public life, the outlook for the next few weeks looks even grayer and colder than usual: In the political world in Berlin, November is traditionally a money month. The federal government and the Bundestag are about budgets. The current year is now almost accounted for. And the last round of next year’s parliamentary deliberations.

But the uncertainty has rarely been so great in recent years or even decades. It is not the view into a deep black hole like in the first year of the great financial crisis after 2008. But a good mood and carefreeness would be the wrong approach.

How hard does this crisis hit us? Will this epidemic, of which no one knows the future, put more pressure on public finances than might be expected? And so that all of us, the taxpayers, are taxed more than we previously thought – be it low or high?

The reluctance to consume despite the VAT cut is an indication that caution and pessimism prevail, that the country’s November economic mood has fallen. After all, the summer, which was quite good by the standards of this crisis year, is shining a bit of the sun this fall – an increase of more than eight percent in economic output compared to the shock quarter from April to June was good news on Friday.

A mood enhancer

The fact that the federal government’s autumn forecast for 2020 as a whole – a minus of 5.5 percent – came out slightly better than in September, despite the lockdown measures, is a further stimulus for sentiment. The songs are also not designed for this purpose. As it stands, we are getting through these troubled times a little better than was often feared until now.

But it will be expensive. It is true that the deficit on the federal budget (as well as on the state and local budgets) to be covered by debt could not be that high in 2020. The federal government alone has estimated EUR 218 billion so far. But it is still uncertain whether all the resources that were planned as aid funds will actually be called up. Precisely because there are clearly reserves in the budget, the federal government has decided to close with relatively generous compensation payments for affected businesses and the self-employed. In any case, there is something positive about the bad news that means lockdown.

Much uncertainty in 2021

And in the coming year? The budget for 2021 is still running – it will be drawn up for a time that may be better, but also worse than expected. What the Bundestag will decide at the end of November will be more uncertain than usual. Should one then make the framework slightly larger, ie expand the borrowing? Or step on the brakes and start the new year more defensively?

The first entails the risk that in an election year, the competition is somehow about spending the money. With budget discipline, without resorting to austerity, the coalition has done reasonably well. This is also why the corona’s consequences have to be borne so far. There is no reason to withdraw. Only with solid fiscal policies, but also with new approaches to fiscal structuring, will it be possible to remove the increased debt burden and manage new fiscal risks.

The election campaigners can spare themselves clumsy speeches about quick tax cuts or tax increases next year. The parties should rather see the corona crisis as an opportunity to approach citizens with multi-year fiscal policy plans. What should this look like in the 1920s, which started in November. Given the challenge, the argument is more rewarding than usual.