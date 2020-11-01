A free AI-based tool for creating color palettes

As a designer, color is an element of every project. It’s important to find the color that will blend in with other colors, graphics, etc.! For a site, a presentation, colors are just as important as their uniqueness. A color palette is therefore an essential point in any project.

Tailwind Ink is an open source color palette generator that allows you to get and use a completely custom palette in a project! The tool enables the creation of new hues based on a neural network and trains with the Tailwindcss palette.

Tailwind Ink is very easy to use. Once you are on the website all you have to do is choose a color or enter the HEX code. Then ten color palettes with shades from light to dark are created. If any of the palettes are as expected, simply copy the code of the latter available on the right of the screen.

There are several tools available to create and achieve unique color palettes. We can quote the color palette generator which can automatically get you multiple color palettes or even Happy Hues to help you find THE right palette.