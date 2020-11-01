Civic Education in the US: Clueless and Left Behind – Politics

William Collins Donahue is Cavanaugh Professor of Humanities at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The Germanist also leads the

Initiative for Global Europe at Keough School of Global Affairs. Tilmann Schröter and Gregor Dotzauer translated his text from American English.

Forty years ago I worked for a polling station in Washington, DC. At the time, I wasn’t motivated by social or political commitment, I was just a college student looking to make some pocket money. The script called for the names of the current president and vice president to be found first – at the time, they were Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale.

But that was too much for one of the people I spoke to, who I still can’t get out of my head. “Good heavens,” she said in a trembling voice, “I don’t know. I think I knew the last two, but I’m not sure who is in charge now. ‘

Shameful failure

She thought for a moment, but couldn’t find it. It was audibly embarrassing for her not being able to pass the most basic of citizen surveys. But she explained to me that she really wanted to help, but with all the work on her farm, she didn’t have time to follow politics as closely as she would like. “Can we go on and come back to this question later?”

From my employer’s point of view, I probably went too far to tell her I could understand her. And I really did. Because I called rural citizens of Northern Michigan, a region I knew from childhood because my parents bought an abandoned school there and converted it into a summer cabin, a poor wooden building with no running water that came out of one room. existed. .

As a child I learned the routine of life on the farms there: playing was allowed, but only after the work was done, and because the cows had to be milked in the morning and evening, we never really had a holiday.

Play hide and seek in the hayloft

Freedom meant walking to the neighboring farms, where my five siblings and I spent countless happy hours. We played hide and seek in the hayloft and outside among the gravestones of the local cemetery. Despite the signs forbidding us, we swam in the icy water of a gravel pit. The icy water was bearable only because we were always so sweaty and dirty from the bean harvest, the milking or the hay press.

So as I listened to the woman on the other end of the line, I imagined Mrs. Guza, our farmer’s wife’s mother who, when we were staying there, toasted us with eggs and piles of homemade pastries after we finished our morning chores. Bread supplied. She herself worked without a break until dinner, which only ended when we slid our chairs neatly under the table and knelt to give the rosary.

She and the girls started with an “Ave Maria” until the deeper voices of Mr. Guza and the boys came in and took over the second half (“Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death, Amen”). After that, we only had the strength to fall into bed.

Reminder with a smile

So when was the Michigan woman I met to brush up on her political knowledge? She stayed on my mind over the years because of her mixture of kindness, dignity and yes, ignorance. Her honesty still puts a smile on my face, but her ignorance makes me feel sick too.

One of my required courses at Georgetown University that year was Political Theory, and I wondered if some philosophers who were notoriously suspicious of democracy were ultimately right. Are “the people” ready for this? Who else was in the country like this woman?

Questions that no one dares to ask publicly who does not want to be seen as a monster. Liberals in particular find them horrible. Assuming a minimum of political knowledge for successful democratic participation is taboo, as it affects the class differences that have made Americans uncomfortable since the country’s inception.

That night, I thought about all these subjects at the desk in my expensive private college dormitory when the Michigan woman, I imagined, had long since fallen into bed. Concerns about political ignorance are rarely explored but raise noisy contradictions. What, do you want a reading and writing test? How dare you? (To be clear, no, I don’t want to.) What, do you assume that education goes hand in hand with democracy? (Here I would think of all the doctorates of the NSDAP greats.) Or also, are you really naive enough to believe that political education would reduce insurgent partiality? (Again: no)

Unbeatable elite thinking?

Most damnable, however, would be the way the question is used as evidence that the questioner pays tribute to incorrigibly elite thinking, that is, is an enemy of democracy and distrusts the innate wisdom of ordinary people. Even talking about ignorance that is not your own person shows bad manners, if not worse.

In private, with a beer, you can get people to acknowledge the problem, especially if you phrase it euphemistically. So we try to speak of a “lack of civic education” rather than ignorance. My liberal friends assure me that this is just a symptom that will disappear of its own accord once we tackle the big questions of our time: the destructive influence of money in politics, or the “shareholder” monster – Capitalism, that neoliberal incarnation of what makes us has brought unprecedented wealth and equally unprecedented income inequalities.

I would just call this group: Bravo! Actually, let’s go back to a social market economy and learn the difference between the social and the socialist in this way. But in the meantime, couldn’t we try to make up for the educational gap? Has our addiction to finding social causes for everything kept us from taking pragmatic means?

Hostility of the voter

The far more insidious attempt to stifle all discussion comes from the right, as represented by Trump. If the complaint about the widespread shortage of citizenship education is indisputable evidence of class superiority, even among liberals, it becomes a useful incentive for inciting voter hostility.

It is a well-known trick in American politics to stir up class antagonism on the one hand and to undo class differences on the other. When liberals try to deal with social injustices, they are branded instigators of a ‘class war’, while tax breaks favored by the extremely wealthy are sold as a boon to all Americans.

Democrats who advocate gun safety and reproductive health rights are being dismissed as the “coastal elite,” while affluent Republicans who are “elite” on any scale insist on being ordinary Americans. So as much as we would like to get rid of the question of how people with little or no understanding of our democracy can participate in it, it stays with us. Like it or not, the core issues facing America today require a minimum of citizenship education.

The constitution sets the framework

One cannot argue about the reform of the electoral body, which could turn the general vote upside down again if one has no idea what it is. Debates on the right to arms must arise from a basic understanding of the nature of the constitutional amendments.

The right to possess weapons is no less vulnerable than the prohibition, which was both introduced and abolished by a constitutional amendment. Fundamental discussions about the division of constituencies and the exclusion of certain voters must also be anchored in the articles of association.

Perhaps more importantly, everyone needs at least a rudimentary understanding of the separation of powers. Donald Trump did not trust in it and repeatedly blamed Hillary Clinton for every central government failure in the 2016 presidential debates. After all, according to Trump, she was in the administration and couldn’t get it done. Knowing what the constitutionally assigned State Department responsibilities Clinton had at the time probably wouldn’t have caused a change of opinion among voters, but at least it would have sparked a fairer debate. Since taking office, Trump has undermined our democracy by exploiting our ignorance about it.

In 1938 Thomas Mann toured the United States and assured his audience that “America does not need an education on democratic issues.” Even as flattery, this phrase could not possibly be uttered today. It clearly contradicts a widespread ignorance that has proven itself a valuable tool for dividing politics and is therefore not something Trump actually wanted to do away with.

The woman I spoke to 40 years ago was important to her country. Perhaps a teenager calling from “our country’s capital” thought she had to do her duty. She was not proud of her ignorance. We have to give her a chance to do better. The idea that democracy is in America’s blood is a simple assumption. For too long we have thought that shared myths – such as being a land of migrants – could make up for a lack of conception of constitutional order.

We now see that that is no longer true, if it ever was. “Constitutional patriotism,” this colossal term coined by Jürgen Habermas to help post-war Germans throw off the concept of ethnic affiliation to the nation, is something Americans urgently need. Because no matter how many flags you wave, you can’t really be patriotic without basic political knowledge.