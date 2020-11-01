Party Congresses in Corona Times: CDU Now Wants to Vote in January – But How? – Politics

First they argued. Now they have been reconciled Christian-Democratically. Or at least agree on how to deal with the CDU party congress, which in the opinion of the entire party leadership – with one exception – cannot take place on December 4. After some back and forth during the week, after words of caution from still-party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and after a new poll, according to which a majority of CDU members support the postponement of the party congress, the three candidates have fought for the top office agreed: a new party leader will be elected in mid-January.

On Saturday evening, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak announced that Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen had reached an agreement after “intensive consultations” – although it remains unclear whether the consultations were conducted individually or if the trio reached an agreement. Or de-escalation succeeded in a combination of these.

The conflict got out of hand

The conflict over the date got out of hand early in the week when Merz interpreted the decision to postpone without a fixed new date as a shift by the CDU’s “established order” – to thwart his supposedly successful candidacy. Merz had presented it as the candidate who wanted the majority of the party people. Laschet, on the other hand, indicated that he still needed time.

With the January appointment, Merz is now trapped without giving him another chance to portray himself as a lonely persecutor. Because for the party congress, which is therefore fixed in time, three possible forms have been defined so that a final decision can be taken in January.

Three possibilities

On the one hand, the classic face-to-face party conference is still scheduled in one place with all 1,001 delegates, just as it should have taken place in Stuttgart. If that is not yet possible in January, and that cannot be ruled out, then the option that Ziemiak raised a week ago would come into play: the decentralized party congress at several locations with decentralized voting and the broadcasting of the speeches. This would make it easier to comply with hygiene regulations. But if hard corona rules still apply in January, it must be an online party conference. The voting must then be organized digitally.

This must be technically feasible. But legally it is still unclear. Because the party law does not really make digital voting possible. Kramp-Karrenbauer therefore relies on the other parliamentary groups in the Bundestag to accommodate them in the plight of their party. “Everyone is affected,” she says. “That’s why I call on everyone: let’s get this done together.”

Will party law be changed?

At least FDP leader Christian Lindner seems ready. He is now pushing for the party law to be amended to speed up digital electoral conferences. He told the Augsburger Allgemeine that preparations for the next federal election could not be permanently interrupted. The FDP is ready to support a rapid legislative process.

The Union and the SPD had already submitted a draft amendment to the federal electoral law weeks ago, which was discussed after the summer holidays. It only dealt with changes to the Bundestag’s list of candidates – they should be able to bear the name “in the event of a natural disaster or similar force majeure”, even without personal events. The Federal Ministry of the Interior must be empowered to do so by legal regulation. So far, the parties have had to convene party conferences or similar meetings.

The SPD of Lower Saxony held its party conference online at the end of October. Unlike the delegates, the journalists were rather … Photo: dpa

The Union and the SPD had therefore proposed to allow candidates in exceptional situations through a combination of postal and electronic voting procedures. The draft indicates that such meetings are not possible in a situation like the Covid-19 pandemic for infection protection law reasons. Nevertheless, the candidate list cannot be left out of course.

Criticism from the opposition

The opposition parties FDP, Left, Greens and AfD rejected the proposal in the Bundestag in early September. In particular, they criticized disregard for parliament through the transfer of decision-making powers to the Ministry of the Interior, a disregard for the public demand and a lack of clarification in the draft. The AfD called the proposal unconstitutional.

The Legal Adviser to the Union Parliamentary Group, Ansgar Heveling (CDU), welcomed Lindner’s statement. At the request of the Tagesspiegel, he referred to the fact that the CDU and CSU had been pursuing “for some time” outside the special corona regulations for permanent clarification of digital party conventions in the party law. “If this can be started quickly now, all the better”, said Heveling, adding: “A watertight arrangement is in the interest of all parties.”

“High Legal Obstacles”

SPD party chairman Dirk Wiese reacted more cautiously. When it comes to elections and statute changes through digital party conventions, there are “high legal hurdles that are written down in our constitution for important reasons,” he said. The general secretaries of the parties have long been in talks. Lindner apparently does not know what conversations his former Secretary General Linda Teuteberg had about it. Wiese assured, however: “The SPD faction in the Bundestag is not closing itself off against any meaningful adjustments that are legally permissible and technically feasible as well.”

Green parliamentary director Britta Haßelmann said it was not up to the Greens “that nothing has happened here so far”. There is a need for greater legal certainty for the parties to the corona pandemic. The Greens had also warned this in the deliberations of the secretaries-general and in parliament. This requires a reform of the political party law to permanently anchor electronic democracy. “The union and the SPD had so far renounced this,” said the politician.