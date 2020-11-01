iCloud: A failure of several services

The weekend is going badly for some iCloud services that are not available. Apple announces on its system status page that there are problems with a total of 13 iCloud services.

The services are:

ICloud Calendar iCloud Account and Login iCloud Contacts iCloud Drive Find Mail Drop Mail iCloud Update iCloud Storage Photos iCloud Backup iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs Screen Time iCloud Keychain

Apple states that “some users may have a problem with this service”. The text sometimes varies depending on the service. For example, Apple specifies the following for Locate:

Users may not be able to find other people or devices, list registered devices, call their device, remotely delete content from a device, or enter lost mode on a device.

As always with iCloud service outages, nothing can be done on your part. We’ll have to wait for Apple to do what is necessary for its servers. According to Apple, the failure has been a reality for 15 hours.

The last “major” iCloud failure goes back to the end of September. Various Apple services have been in the works so far. This included Apple Music, the App Store, and Apple TV +. You’re not on the list today.