Opposition speaks of electoral fraud: ruling party in the elections in Georgia ahead – politics

After the parliamentary elections in the Black Sea Republic of Georgia, the country is under threat of serious political conflict. The opposition said on Sunday that it would not recognize the election results due to adulteration and called for new elections.

According to the Central Election Commission, ruling party Georgian Dream led the way with 48.1 percent of the vote after counting nearly all polling stations. It was followed by the largest opposition party, the United National Movement, with only 27.1 percent. In the afternoon there were protests from the opposition.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the parliament in the capital Tbilisi. The police have secured the building. Initially there were no reports of major incidents. According to Georgian media, opposition speakers spoke of falsifications in the elections and complained, “The Georgian dream has crossed the red lines.”

Shortly after polling stations closed on Saturday night, both political camps claimed victory for themselves. The head of the ruling party, multi-billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, said his party had “won the elections for the third consecutive time,” according to Georgian media. The Georgian Dream had already emerged as the winner of the votes in 2012 and 2016.

In contrast, ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who was wanted by an arrest warrant in his home country, spoke of a triumph for the opposition. The opposition parties should “now form a government of national unity”. “Or we lose the country.” He has no political ambitions of his own: “I am not interested in any office, including the office of Prime Minister of Georgia.”

Ivanishvili and Saakashvili have for decades dominated the politics of the country seeking to join the EU and NATO. Saakashvili, who lives in Ukraine, was President of Georgia from 2004 to 2013. The 52-year-old rose to international fame when he led Georgia into the war against Russia in August 2008. After being voted out of office, he was sentenced to several years in prison for abuse of office. Ivanishvili has been criticized for promoting corruption.

Opposition united to form an alliance

“This is not the time to step aside,” Saakashvili said. Opposition politician Chatia Dekanoidse said, “We will not consider these elections legitimate until new elections are scheduled.”

Several opposition parties had formed an alliance before the vote to prevent a new government under the Georgian Dream. More than 3.5 million people were called to vote. According to official figures, the turnout was 56.1 percent. Due to the corona pandemic, there were hygiene requirements in polling stations.

OSCE: There is a lot to do

International election observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) saw no serious violations. However, there is still “much to be done to create a solid foundation for democratic elections,” a statement said. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili spoke of “peaceful, fair and democratic elections”.

48 parties and two election blocs had been run. According to the results, the Georgian Dream and the United National Movement received the most votes. Many other parties made it to the 1 percent hurdle but were only around 3 percent or less, including businessman Mamuka Khazaradze’s Lelo move, which was nearly 3.2 percent.

The vote was based on a new electoral system called for in mass protests. 120 members were elected through proportional representation. The others were determined in the respective constituencies according to the principle of majority voting. If the required majority is not achieved, a second round will follow in three weeks. The old electoral system was considered complicated.

Georgian Dream’s ruling party aims to bring Georgia closer to the EU. Relations with Russia are considered broken. Neither country has diplomatic relations. (dpa)