[#BonPlan] High-tech weekend promotions

Every day we find special offers on high tech products that will help you save as much money as possible. Here is the list of today’s good deals (valid at the time of this writing):

The stocks of the products are limited, so the prices can rise during the day.

🔥 HOT! If you would like to follow a specific product by looking at the best prices on the internet and / or being notified when the price you want is reached, try our price comparison for high tech products

– 🔥 New products of the day –

HOT! Kingston DataTraveler 70 DT70 USB-C keys – 32 GB for 4.99 € on @Amazon Tablet 10.1 ″ Samsung Tab A – 32 GB, 2 GB RAM for 189.99 € instead of 219.99 € (-13.64% ) @Darty HOT! Apple Lightning cable – 2 m, MFI at € 13.62 instead of € 34.1 (-60.06%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Ergonomic palm rest for keyboard with memory form for € 8 instead of € 12, € 50 for @AliExpress HOT! Raze Viper mini gaming mouse with optical sensor (8500 dpi) and color LED for 25 US dollars at 87 euros at @AliExpress HOT! 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone – 5 GB, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB for € 299.9 instead of € 329 (-8.84%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France HOT! Smartphone 6.67 “Xiaomi Pocophone F2 Pro – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB, purple (third party) for 389 € instead of 529.11 € (-26.48%) at @Amazon (third party) 15.6” Acer Laptop Nitro AN515 -54-7392 – FHD, 120 Hz, i7-9750H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, GTX 1660Ti, Windows 10 for € 1,189.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! 65 ″ Philips 65PUS6554 / 12 TV – 4K UHD, HDR10 +, Smart TV, Dolby Vision & Atmos for 529.99 € at @Cdiscount HOT! SanDisk SSD Plus 2.5 ″ internal SSD – 1 TB for € 88.74 at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Sony SEL70-200G F4.0 telephoto lens – FE mount, full image at € 1005 instead of € 1300 (-22.69%) at @ Amazon.it – ​​available in France HOT! Fullmetal Alchemist DVD-Box – Complete Gold Edition – 2 boxes / 11 DVD + booklets (third party) for 21.95 € instead of 28.62 € (-23.31%) on the portable sewing machine @Amazon Mini (2 speeds, pedal) ) at € 16 instead of € 25 at @AliExpress infrared thermometer with screen, memory, quick detection, at € 5.69 instead of € 9.16 at @AliExpress HOT! LG UltraGear 27GL63T-B 27-inch PC screen – Full HD IPS 144 Hz, HDR 10, FreeSync + GSync compatible for 199.9 € instead of 299 € (-33.14%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Portable Hybrid PC 12.3 “Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – i5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 for 1039 € instead of 1369 € (-24.11%) at @Amazon HOT! Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch Gamory (third party provider) for € 20.79 instead of € 39.99 (-48.01%) at @Amazon (third-party provider) HOT! Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones for € 99 instead of € 150 (-34%) at @Amazon (third-party provider) HOT ! Haikyu Season 1 Blu-ray (Sapphire Edition) for € 13.99 on @Fnac TechExpert 4K 120 Hz HDMI 2.1 cable – 1 m (third party) for € 16.90 on @Cdiscount Tablet 10.1 ″ Huawei MatePad T10s – FHD, 2 Go RAM, 32 Go ROM for 159 € instead of 199 € (-20.1%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Water cooling Aio Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT at 109 € instead of 135 € (-19.26 %) at @ Amazon.es – available in France HOT! Frakta les Design Meshify C Mini TG PC Case – Black for € 85.04 instead of € 99.90 (-14.87%) at @Amazon HOT! Acer Nitro VG240YSbmiipx 23.8-inch PC screen – Full HD, IPS panel, 165 Hz, 1 ms, VESA, FreeSync for € 179.99 instead of € 199.99 (-10%) at @Darty Drone Quadricopter DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at € 459.76 instead of € 499 (-7.86%) at @Amazon HOT! Set of 32 Energizer AA Alkaline LR6 1.5 V batteries for € 14.9 at @Amazon HOT! Puzzle Clementoni – Marvel Universe (39411) for € 15.12 instead of € 21.58 (-29.94%) on @Amazon Smartphone 6.53 “Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Global Version – 64 GB, 3 GB Ram for € 139 from 179 € (-22.35%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Asus Vivobook S533FA-BQ106T 15.6 inch laptop PC – i5-10210U, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Windows 10 for € 799 instead of € 999 (-20.02%) at @Amazon HOT! Sandisk Ultra USB / USB Type C key – 128 GB at € 25.01 instead of € 36.99 (-32.39%) at @Amazon HOT ! Philips HD7866 / 61 SENSEO Quadrante Pod Machine – Black for € 59.99 instead of € 99.99 (-40%) at @Amazon HOT! 55 “LG OLED55BX6 OLED TV – 4K UHD, 100 Hz, HDR10 Pro, Dolby Atmos & Vision, Smart TV for € 1287 instead of € 1499 (-14.14%) on @Boulanger Lego Technic construction kit – Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 (42115) for € 269.99 instead of € 370.41 (-27.11%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! [Précommande] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game for PS4 & Xbox + Steelbook + 1 DLC (€ 10 free for members) for € 54.99 at @Fnac

– Still on sale –

– 🔥 Smartphones, accessories and connected objects –

➡️ Accessories / connected objects:

HOT! Diesel watch with Wear OS – 3 colors available at € 149 instead of € 200 (-25.5%) at @ Amazon.it – ​​available in France Powerline network socket Devolo 9370 dLAN 1200+ – 1200 Mbit / s, 1x adapter , 1 x Gigabit Ethernet connection for € 59.95 instead of € 74.9 at @Amazon HOT! Speakers connected to Google Nest Mini for € 29.99 instead of € 59.99 (-50.01%) with @Boulanger Assistant Vocal 7 “Google Nest Hub for € 69.99 instead of € 99.99 (-30%) @Boulanger HOT! Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation for € 241.03 instead of € 379 (-36.4%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Pack of 3 TP-Link Deco M4 Wi-Fi Mesh routers – 320² WiFi coverage, 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports for € 114.9 instead of € 159 (-27.74%) for the @Amazon Jabra Elite 85h wireless audio headset for € 170 instead of € 249 HOT! Samsung Galaxy Watch Connected Watch – 46 mm at € 189 instead of € 301.21 at @ Amazon.de – available in France

➡️ Smartphones:

HOT! Smartphone 6.44 ″ Oneplus Nord – Full HD + 90 Hz, SnapDragon 765G, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB, Onyx gray (third party) for 344.74 € at @Fnac HOT! Smartphone 6.57 “Realme X50 5G – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM for 279 € instead of 308.72 € (-9.63%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France Smartphone 6.4” Oppo Reno – Full HD + AMOLED, SnapDragon 710, 6 GB RAM, 256 GB, 48 + 5 Mp, NFC, Android 9.0 for 249 € instead of 319.9 € (-22.16%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France

[Précommande] Smartphone 6.5 “Realme 7 – 64 GB + silicone cover for 179 € at @Cdiscount Smartphone 6.5” Samsung A51 5G – 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, black at 329 € instead of 392.24 € (-15.87%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France

➡️ tablets:

– Consoles / video games –

➡️ Consoles / Console Packages:

➡️ Games:

[Précommande] Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered game on Nintendo Switch for € 34.99 instead of € 39.99 (-12.5%) at @Amazon HOT! Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: The Game + Season Pass for PS4 / Xbox One / PC for € 22.3 instead of € 33.82 (-34.06%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! NBA 2K21 + DLC game on Nintendo Switch for € 33.1 instead of € 59.99 (-44.82%) at @Amazon HOT! Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for € 42.98 at @Amazon HOT! Season Pass Assassins Creed Origins on PC (Dematerialized – Uplay) for € 15.99 instead of € 39.99 (-60.02%) at @Amazon (third-party provider) BlackSad: Under the Skin Limited Edition on Nintendo Switch at € 7.93 instead of € 49 The LEGO® Great Adventure 2: The video game for Xbox One for € 12.77 instead of € 24.99 at @Amazon HOT! Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at € 16.50 instead of € 32.99 (69.72%) at @Amazon

[Précommande] Hyrule Warriors – The Scourge Era on Nintendo Switch for € 45 instead of € 69.99 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PS4 for € 39.99 instead of € 69 at @Amazon The Last of Us Part II on PS4 for € 46.23 instead of € 53 , 95 € at @ Amazon

➡️ Accessories consoles / peripherals:

– 🔥 Storage –

➡️ Hard drives / NAS:

➡️ SSD:

Internal M.2 SATA SSD (3D NAND) from Intenso Top Performance – 1 TB at € 84.99 instead of € 111 (-23.43%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Samsung T7 USB 3.2 (TLC) NVMe External SSD – 500 GB, Blue for 109.99 € instead of 139.99 € (-29.28%) on @Amazon M.2 NVMe Western Digital WD Blue SN550 Internal SSD – 500 GB € 52.99 instead of € 85 at @ Amazon.de – available in France Internal SSD M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Sabrent Rocket Q – 1 TB (via coupon – third party provider) for € 128 instead of € 159.99 at @Amazon HOT! Internal M.2 SSD from Sabrent Rocket – 1 TB, PCIe 4.0 (third-party provider) for € 189.89 instead of € 249.99 (-24.04%) on the internal Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe M.2 SSD from Samsung – 500 GB at € 99.99 instead of € 134.99 at @Amazon HOT! Kingston A2000 M.2 NVMe internal SSD (TLC 3D, DRAM) – 500 GB for € 57.98 instead of € 129.59 at @ Amazon.de – available in France

➡️ SD cards:

➡️ USB sticks:

– 🔥 TV / Sound –

—🔥 IT / components –

➡️ Software:

➡️ Peripherals:

➡️ Laptops / stationary PCs:

➡️ Components:

PNY RTX 2060 XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition graphics card – 6 GB for 329.9 € instead of 450.26 € for the @ Amazon AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Wraith Prism Edition processor – 3.7 GHz for 188.91 € at @RueduCom. Asus Prime B450M-A motherboard – Socket AM4 for € 79.99 instead of € 94.9 (-26.25%) on the @ Amazon Gigabyte B550M Aorus Elite motherboard – Socket AM4, Micro ATX for € 101.89 instead of € 120 € (-15.09%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France HOT! Creative Sound Blaster Z PCIE performance sound card – SBX ProStudio, red for € 68.35 instead of € 99.99 (-44.49%) on the @ Amazon Asus ROG Strix B550-F gaming motherboard – WiFi for € 200 9 € @ Amazon.es – available in France

➡️ Screens:

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM 27-inch PC monitor – Full HD, HDR 400, IPS-LED, 280 Hz, 1 ms, ELMB synchronization / G synchronization / Trace-free for € 329.99 instead of € 429.99 ( -17.5%) with the promo code ASUS100 on @RueduCom. Curved 24-inch PC monitor AOC C24G1 – Full HD, VA panel, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync for € 176.52 instead of € 219 at @ Amazon.de – available in France

—🔥 Movies / Series –

HOT! Blu-ray Box 5 films: Iconic Fantastic Adventure (“The Iron Giant”, “The Neverending Story”, “The Goonies”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, 1- “The Wizard of Oz”) at € 13.46 @Amazon HOT! Iconic science fiction Blu-ray box – Matrix, Mars Attacks !, 2001 Space Odyssey, Mad Max Fury Road and Blade Runner for € 14.75 instead of € 22.83 (-35.39%) @ Amazon HOT! Hook + Jumanji + Jumanji Blu-ray Box Welcome to the jungle for € 12.57 at @Amazon HOT! Blu-Ray John Wick – The Trilogy for € 34.90 instead of € 50.16 at @Amazon

—🔥 Photos / Videos –



– 🔥 Miscellaneous –

Infrared thermometer with screen, memory, faster detection, .. at € 5.69 instead of € 9.16 at @AliExpress Car radio with 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth function and remote control at € 29 instead of € 56.60 at @AliExpress HOT! Multifunctional device: digital GPS for bike, speedometer, compass, altimeter, meteo … for € 20.66 instead of € 31.79 on the @AliExpress finger pulse detector with LED screen for € 6.50 instead of € 16, € 25 on @Amazon the code 7CV39JQV

Report a bug in the text

Thank you for pointing out the bug. We’ll fix it quickly.

Interesting? Share the news!

Keep in touch with us 🙂