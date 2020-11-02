US Before Election: Report: Trump Wants To Declare Himself Winner – Politics

Will Trump declare himself an election winner early?

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump is speculating about declaring himself the winner on election night if he is temporarily ahead of the count. The Axios news website on Sunday quoted unnamed sources as saying the president had spoken to confidants about it. The broadcaster CNN reported something similar, citing Trump advisers.

The background is that because of the corona pandemic, a record number of Americans are voting by letter. According to surveys, supporters of Democrat Joe Biden in particular want to take advantage of this opportunity. The problem is that, in all likelihood, in some of the hotly contested swing states, postal votes will be counted days after the election. This is likely the case in Pennsylvania, among others, a state that could make a difference. Voting cannot begin until election day.

So it is possible that Trump will temporarily take the lead on Wednesday evening, but his lead will disappear again in the days that follow. That would mean a period of uncertainty that Democrats fear the incumbent operator could take advantage of.

There are 538 electoral votes to be won, the winner needs a minimum of 270 to be elected president. In almost all states, the “winner takes all” rule applies: in the end, the candidate who is ahead in that state gets all the votes.

At an election campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa – one of five on Sunday – the president again demanded that an election result be available Wednesday night. “It always has been, and it should be.” It is “terrible if we cannot get an election result on election night”.

Trump has been claiming for months without any evidence that postal voting is prone to fraud and that the Democrats wanted to “steal” the election. Republicans are taking legal action against this in several states.

His campaign advisor Jason Miller confirmed the allegation on Sunday. He said on ABC broadcaster, “We think we will have more than 290 voters on election night.” Trump will be reelected. It doesn’t matter what the Democrats tried with “lawsuits or other nonsense”.