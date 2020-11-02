Facebook is still testing dark mode on its app

Facebook is taking its time to implement dark mode in its iOS and Android app. A new test phase with this topic has just started.

To activate dark mode in the social networking application, you need to touch the three horizontal bars on the navigation bar. You will then need to touch the “Settings and Privacy” section. The option for Dark Mode will appear. You can enable or disable it. You can also use an automatic mode based on iOS dark mode. As soon as it is activated, Facebook will go into dark mode. Conversely, the clear theme returns when iOS itself becomes clear again.

Jane Manchun Wong worked with Facebook to create a video to show the app’s dark mode.

Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode! 🌙

You asked it, I talked to Facebooks @alexvoica about it and here is a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoP

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 30, 2020

A first test of this dark mode in the Facebook application took place last April. It affected a very small number of users. Facebook organized another test in June. And today more people have access to this topic. However, this remains a test.

We can definitely ask ourselves why Facebook is taking its time. Apple has been offering dark mode support since iOS 13. This version was released over 400 days ago. In addition, Instagram and Messenger already offer such a mode. But we have to wait for Facebook.