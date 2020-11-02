Partial lockdown has begun: public life in Germany is shutting down – politics

Strict contact restrictions, closed restaurants and leisure facilities: a partial lockdown has been in effect throughout Germany since Monday. They took effect at midnight and should initially be in effect for four weeks.

Across the country, restaurateurs, cultural and recreational facilities are now largely prohibited from opening their establishments. Stricter rules also apply to face-to-face meetings: in most federal states, only two households are allowed to come together – in some cases this even applies to meetings within their own four walls. The contact restrictions are intended to prevent health authorities and the entire health system from becoming overburdened, especially the intensive care units.

Unlike in the spring, daycare centers, schools and shops generally remain open this time. On the other hand, restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have to close and only sell food and drinks for take-out.

Citizens are not allowed to travel

A mandatory break now also applies to cinemas and theaters, operas and museums, fitness studios, swimming pools, saunas and many other facilities. In general, people should avoid unnecessary trips and visits.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) agreed last Wednesday with the prime ministers of the 16 states about the drastic steps in view of the rapidly increasing number of infections. They should initially last until the end of November, after two weeks the federal and state governments want to jointly take stock and adjust if necessary.

The states implement the restrictions by regulation, so there are regional differences. Here you will find an overview of the regulations that apply in Berlin.

Cultural workers fear for their existence

In the events and culture industry and gastronomy, which have been particularly hard hit by the Corona crisis, there is great dissatisfaction with the new rules. Many fear for their existence.

In addition to the economic aid that is already underway, an additional package of up to ten billion euros is intended to help companies and the self-employed who are now unable to generate sales in November. Lawyers still expect a wave of lawsuits.

Criticism from the FDP

The FDP group’s tourism expert, Marcel Klinge, criticized the closure of restaurants and hotels. “With the general closure of the hospitality industry and the ban on overnight stays in Germany, the worst-case scenario came true for all providers of tourism services,” he told the Augsburger Allgemeine.

The new Corona support from Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is “nothing more than hush money” so that the companies involved support the new, strict rule.

Söder: “The alternative would be to run it”

However, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder defended the tougher measures. “The alternative would be to let it go,” said the CSU boss on the ARD program “Anne Will” on Sunday evening. But that would mean a huge increase in infections and an overload on hospitals, ultimately also high death rates.

“There is no concept in the entire world other than reducing contacts to respond to Corona,” said Söder. “If there was a better, easier one, we would apply it immediately.” In addition, the current partial lockdown is not as extensive as in the spring and in other European countries.

Spahn speaks of the ‘eternal situation’

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn swore to the Germans “months of restrictions and renunciation”. Even if public life resumes in a few weeks, serious disabilities could again be threatened. “No one can rule out that it will not happen again at some point in the episode,” the CDU politician said Sunday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. Germany is in a “situation of the century” as a result of the Corona crisis.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun showed little hope that the partial lockdown could be defused again soon. “I do not think it is likely that we can relax the measures in two weeks,” the CDU politician said Sunday evening in the ARD program “Anne Will”.

“I firmly believe that the infection process will really slow down with the measures we have now taken.” But overall success depends on the will of each individual. The spirit that reigned in March is needed again this winter.

Hospitals expect a peak in the number of intensive care patients

Meanwhile, the head of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, expects a new height in the number of intensive care patients during the corona pandemic. “In two to three weeks, we will exceed the maximum number of intensive care patients from April – and we cannot prevent that anymore. Everyone who will be hospitalized with us in three weeks is already infected today, ”he told the newspaper“ Bild ”.

He announced that nursing staff from non-intensive care areas will also be deployed in intensive care units. “That is of course not ideal, but in such an exceptional situation it can be justified.”

The competent health care representative of the federal government, Andreas Westerfellhaus, warned of dramatic developments. “Many nurses in intensive care are already working to the limit, and rightly warn of deterioration,” he told the newspaper “Bild”. Only a whole series of measures can “prevent a disaster” – this includes, for example, delaying predictable operations if necessary. (dpa)