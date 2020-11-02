Economist Felbermayr on the consequences of the blockade: “The crisis is getting longer” – the economy

Gabriel Felbermayr has been the head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy since March 2019. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry of Economics. He basically understands the lock – but he can’t understand every decision of politicians.

Mr. Felbermayr, restaurants, hotels, fitness studios and theaters will be closed for one month from this Monday. Was it inevitable?

It was definitely not inevitable. We see that other countries respond differently to the growing number of infections. At the same time, however, politics required the attention of the population. It must be understood that we are in a dangerous situation. And you can do it by locking.

Do you understand the government’s decision?

Overall, I think they are reasonable. Especially since it’s still a very slight lock. At some points, however, it is not clear to me why politics acts the way it does. For example, why can hairdressers stay open, but fitness studios have to close? That is not very understandable. I also don’t know if it’s evidence-based: So whether you can make it clear that some of them are infected, they have to close, others have a lower risk. More transparency would be desirable.

Gabriel Felbermayr heads the Institute for World Economy in Kiel. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

The lock will also affect areas that are less affected by Corona. Is it fair?

I am very much in favor of regional differentiation. Germany is a big country. Between North Schleswig and Berchtesgadener Land is a ten hour drive. We have the benefits of federalism, but we do not take advantage of them in this situation. It is incomprehensible that municipalities with a very different number of infections are treated the same. Especially since locking is more expensive than it should be. Of course, it is also clear that policy would have to introduce regional differentiation. If you close restaurants in Hamburg but leave them open in the Pinneberg district, you must prevent burgers from going to Pinneberg to eat. This means that one would have to restrict people’s mobility. Of course, it’s not that easy.

Among other things, 75 percent of lost revenue will now be returned to restorers. Can it prevent a wave of bankruptcies?

The fact is that a lot has accumulated in companies. Most of them are still far from coping with the consequences of the first wave. And sales are not replaced at 100 percent, but only at 75 percent. At the same time, it is a much better solution than the help we saw in the spring. At that time, fixed costs such as rent or lease payments were replaced. On the other hand, entrepreneurs’ wages are now to some extent included. After all, the entrepreneur himself has to make a living from something. However, such a solution should have existed much earlier.

With this lock, there are again winners, such as supermarkets or online retail. Should they be part of the cost?

We will definitely have to talk about load balancing. After all, it is companies and employees of very specific industries who are now suffering to protect the health of all Germans. It is right and fair to compensate for them. And the debts that the state is currently accumulating must be reduced after the crisis. Population groups that have so far been spared the consequences of a pandemic will certainly have to contribute.

What exactly are you thinking about?

For example, the public sector has gone through the crisis so far unscathed. Think of government officials like me. For example, I would ask for a salary in terms of wages. Tax cuts will hardly be possible. So the abolition of solos for all is no longer realistic after this crisis. It especially burdens the rich, but it’s also okay.

Don’t we need something like an Amazon tax?

No, that would not make sense and would also be difficult to implement properly. Especially because Germany benefits from the fact that some industries are going through the crisis better than others. Jobs are being created there, which is gratifying and desirable.

And what about VAT? Should it increase again at the turn of the year?

The exciting question is whether politics can bring about this. From an economic point of view, it would make sense to stick to the original plan and increase VAT again. Most Germans currently lack purchasing power. That’s why we don’t need lower VAT.

To stimulate purchasing, politicians have reduced VAT. The regulation should expire at the end of the year. Photo: dpa

What does the new exclusion mean for economic development?

If we close restaurants for a month, reduce tourism and culture to zero, it will lead to stagnation in the fourth quarter – if not a slight decline in gross domestic product. However, the third quarter was slightly stronger than expected, growing by 8.2 percent. This could mean that the new limitation on the annual growth rate has no major impact. Although it assumes we can get there with a monthly lock. The uncertainty is huge today. This will have an impact on next year as well. The crisis is getting longer. How bad it will be depends on whether and how quickly the latest measures take effect.

Germany can benefit, for example, from the fact that the economy is running again in China.

Yes, this is extremely important. So far, we have assumed that the whole world is more or less in recession and that Germany cannot save itself, as was the case in 2009 with exports. We now realize: China is doing better and has a high rate of import growth. In other words, we can now hope to receive growth impulses from exports again. Of course, a lot depends on how it will continue in terms of trade policy. If China hinders foreign trade, we have little of the growth in the People’s Republic. But at least in the short term, it doesn’t look like that. German companies have been trading well in China since the second quarter. It is now likely that Volkswagen will sell more cars in China than in the rest of the world. The People’s Republic is becoming even more important for German corporations. And so it will remain so for now. Because while economic power in Europe is currently declining, it is growing in China. This strengthens unequal power relations.

Good economic data is also from the US. So is the US economy doing quite well?

Of course, the corona pandemic is also a disaster for the USA. The country has to deal with a huge loss of income. Although the damage in Germany is likely to be at the current state of 400 billion euros, in the US it will be many times. The unemployment rate in the United States is now double that before the crisis. At the same time, inequality is increasing in the country, because different groups in the country are affected very differently – health and economic. Moreover, although economic growth in the US is declining less sharply than in Germany, social costs are much higher. For example, the United States has experienced many more deaths.

The US will vote on Tuesday. The Economist has already spoken out in favor of Joe Biden. Are you joining?

From a European point of view, of course, there is a lot for Biden, simply because you can talk to him. The relationship between Trump and leading European politicians is massively disrupted – be it Emmanuel Macron or Angela Merkel. Especially since Biden has a balanced program. Although it wants to increase taxes, especially for the wealthier, we do not expect it to be too burdensome for the economy.

US President Donald Trump during one of his last appearances in the campaign. Photo: AFP

Biden is not a free trade fan either. He, too, wants the United States to be less dependent on imports. What is the difference from Trump?

Unlike Trump, Biden will not announce tariffs wildly on Twitter, but will stick to a rules-based World Trade Organization system. Moreover, Biden’s policy overlaps on many points with what Europe is planning. Like the EU, Biden is aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. There are certainly opportunities for cooperation.

Theoretically, it is now likely that Europeans in the long-running dispute over Boeing and Airbus are levying repressive duties on the United States. But that probably wouldn’t be strategically smart, would it?

No, Europeans will have to wait and see. Especially in an economic crisis such as the one we are currently experiencing, it does not make sense to impose tariffs on each other. Especially since it would be better for both parties to cut off this dispute in the same way. However, the chances of a negotiated solution are much greater for Biden than for Trump.

What should Germany prepare for if Donald Trump is re-elected?

Europe did not play as big a role in this election campaign as it did four years ago. The debate on free trade is not so focused. Trump would also have to focus more on getting the US out of the economic crisis in its second term. And, first and foremost, infrastructure spending, for example, is at the forefront. However, a further escalation of the trade dispute would harm the United States. That’s why I don’t count on it. However, Trump is known to be like a virus: unfortunately unpredictable.