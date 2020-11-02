Apple Watch: EKG arrives in Korea with watchOS 7.1

IOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 updates enable the electrocardiogram (EKG) on the Apple Watch in South Korea. Apple announced this today through a special press release for the Asian country.

EKG is already available in almost 50 countries, including France. The function can be accessed via an Apple Watch Series 4, 5 or 6. This medical exam records the rhythm and intensity of the electrical signals that cause the heart to beat. With the data provided by an EKG, the doctor can assess your heartbeat and detect any irregularities.

In addition to the EKG, Koreans are entitled to arrhythmia notifications. This feature is also available in several countries including France.

Apple doesn’t give a specific release date for iOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1. But it is certain that the stable version will be released this week. In fact, Apple offered a Golden Master (or more precisely Release Release Candidate) for iOS 14.2 on Friday. This version, which is available to developers and public testers, ensures that everything is in order. In this case, the same version will be distributed to the public. And South Korea will have the EKG on the Apple Watch too.

For those who wonder why the EKG is gradually arriving in every country. The reason is simple: it’s a medical exam. And who says that a medical examination needs approval from organizations that are responsible for health?