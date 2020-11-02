Twenty / Twenty a day – 1 more day until the US election: is Trump digging in the White House? – Politics

The US is on the latest wave of elections. That’s why we’ll be keeping you up to date with what’s happening in the United States in our US newsletter “Twenty / Twenty” for the next two weeks. Today Juliane Schäuble writes about mind games about the outcome of the presidential election and a Washington barricade. Click here for the free plan.

Doubt has become our constant companion. The closer we get to Nov. 3, the more we observers doubt Tuesday’s election will come true, as polls have suggested for months. The 2016 experience is too deeply burned that in these polarized times, when many no longer dare or are no longer interested in disclosing their political preferences, the predictions can no longer be relied upon. And with that, we also question our belief that the Americans cannot actually give this president a second term – after all that has happened in the past four years. Donald Trump himself, meanwhile, is raising more and more open doubts about the election results, which he obviously does not expect to be positive for him.

How will the losers behave at night?

Anyone who is in constant doubt is not a balanced person – and often unsure of themselves. America, too, to stay in the picture, is no longer sure of itself. Is the United States still a functioning democracy in which extreme excesses in one direction can be recognized as such and corrected again in the foreseeable future? Does the separation of powers, the system of “checks and balances” still work? Will the Supreme Court, the highest and therefore the highest court, put an end to attempts by a candidate, a party, to usurp power? Or will the factually unimaginable reality: the incumbent president seize power in the White House, plunging the country into an excruciatingly long phase of uncertainty – only to provoke an answer to whether he can be forcibly removed ? And: how do the losers behave, how dangerous will election night be? The number of arms purchases is also said to have increased in liberal Washington.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

You hear such speculations over and over in the capital, but hardly anyone can say exactly how it will turn out. During my run today, probably the last one before the Georgetown election, I noticed once again how much this uncertainty affects people. Even here, a few miles from the White House, shopkeepers barricade their shop windows in somewhat secluded streets. They have not forgotten the night in early summer when rioters and looters invaded their idyllic neighborhood as police were busy with the “Black Lives Matter” protests in the city center.

Trump likely wants to declare himself the winner that night

Unrest intensified on Sunday evening, according to media reports, according to which Trump apparently plans to declare himself the winner early that night if he gets ahead – without waiting for the result of counting absentee votes in swing states like Pennsylvania, that will probably take a few days. at the end of which Joe Biden may have won. Such brain games are not completely new. But now the news site Axios not only reported on unnamed voices from around Trump speaking about these intentions, but even explicitly referred CNN to Trump advisers.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Hardly anyone doubts that the president, who officially denies having made this plan, would be able to do so. All this and the question of what is at stake in tomorrow’s elections have given me a lot of thought over the past few days. You can read the result in this essay. Ever since I moved here in 2018, to the country and city that I couldn’t forget since my studies, everything was basically focused on that one day. Now the last months of the election campaign through the corona were so completely different than I had hoped. But also unique. The next time you hear from me on Wednesday morning, election day will be over. Will we then have a result? There are also doubts about that.

Tomorrow at this point my colleague Anna Sauerbrey from Pennsylvania will be in touch again, who constantly runs into a member of the Trump clan while investigating the potentially decisive Swing State. I’ve almost given up counting all Trump appearances: they’re getting more every day. The president held five meetings on Sunday. He wants to make sure. But so do we.